GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Enes Kanter loves New York. So much so that he is leaning toward opting out of his contract in hopes of getting a new long-term deal with the Knicks.

“You could say that, yes,” Kanter said Thursday.

It would be a risky and surprising move that could backfire on Kanter for multiple reasons.

He would be opting out of a whopping $18.6 million next season. Kanter may not see that in a new deal from the small amount of teams that have cap space, and he probably won’t from the Knicks. They don’t want to sign anyone to any long-term contracts this summer so they have the money to be spenders in 2019.

Kanter said he would talk to his new agent, Mark Bartelstein, after his exit meeting with Knicks president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry, and figure out a plan.

“I didn’t make any decisions in or out,” Kanter said. “When I say I want to make New York my home, there’s no lie I want to stay here long term. I don’t want to stay here one year and make a decision later. I want to stay here for long term. That’s the decision with my agent.

“I told everybody I want to retire as a Knick. I understand it’s a business but I told everybody I want to make New York my home.”

Kanter, who was acquired from Oklahoma City in the Carmelo Anthony trade last September, had his best statistical season of his seven-year career. Kanter averaged a double-double for the first time (14.1 points, 11.0 rebounds).

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He also became a crowd favorite with his passionate play and repeatedly professing his love for the fans, the city and the Knicks.

Management values that as well as Kanter’s fire, intensity and selfless attitude. But that might not be enough to make Knicks officials alter their plan.

They intend to clear enough cap space for the 2019 free-agent class that includes Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker and Kevin Love. The Knicks could just let Kanter, who will be 26 next month, walk if he opts out.

“That’s a decision they need to make,” Kanter said. “I don’t know if they want to keep me here or not but I think they do. I want to stay here for the long term. I would love to stay here.

“We’re going to talk. I didn’t want to talk to them during the season because it would be a real selfish move. With Scott and Steve, they’re like family. I think it’s going to be an easy process.”

The Knicks could end up losing both their centers. Kyle O’Quinn is expected to opt out of his $4.26-million player option for next season in search of more money after his best year. The only other center on the roster is Joakim Noah, who could be waived Sept. 1 to create more cap room.

Kanter said he has looked at the market and understands that “it’s a pretty rough summer” as far as teams that have money. He wants to stay and play in a big market and in front of celebrities after spending the first six seasons of his career in Salt Lake City and Oklahoma City. So it’s possible Kanter reverses course and opts in.

“After you play for New York you really don’t want to go play anywhere else,” Kanter said. “You saw the city, you saw MSG, all the fans, all the famous people coming to the games and everything.

“I’ve been in the NBA for six years before this year, I don’t remember any famous people coming to my games in Utah or OKC. Sometimes I stopped watching the games, I was watching all these famous people. I was asking my teammates, ‘Who is here. Who is this? Who is this.’ I think it’s really cool. I want to stay here for sure. In the end, it’s a business.”