It seemed innocent enough, NBA Europe putting up a social media post with a compilation of three Turkish players, asking which one was having the best season. But it was a player from Turkey who was left out, taking offense — Enes Kanter.

Kanter retweeted it twice, first commenting, “Wow! Scared to put my name up there lol

U scared little rats. Turkish #DictatorErdogan affects” He then added, “The Association is supposed to stand up for inclusion and human rights. Stop freaking [being] scared of a #Dictator and do what is right. I hope you learned from this lesson.”

The NBA apparently did, because they revamped the photo collage to add Kanter alongside Cedi Osman, Furkan Korkmaz and Ersan Ilyasova, and noted, “A must correction. Of course Enes Kanter should be included. Apologies. Turnover.”

Kanter, who did not speak pregame, retweeted the amended post with, “Apology accepted.”

Injured Burke hoping for best

Trey Burke went limping off the floor Saturday, unsure of just how badly he had hurt himself, but he was fearing the worst.

“At the time I did [fear it was serious],” Burke said. “I didn’t want to think the worst-case scenario, obviously. My first reaction was to get up and get back on defense. But then I felt injured at the time.”

He breathed a sigh of relief when X-rays revealed no significant damage, the diagnosis a grade 1 sprain of the MCL in his right knee. He sat out Monday’s game against the Wizards and is hopeful it won’t be much more than that that he is on the sideline.

“I feel much better,” Burke said. “I don’t have a real update. I think by this weekend we’ll have a better understanding of when I’ll come back. Honestly I feel really good. I’m walking way better. [Sunday] was one of those days where I woke up in the morning and it was very sore. But today, I don’t even feel that soreness as much. Obviously I still got to be cautious with it and take it day by day. I’ve been doing a lot of rehab on it. A lot of cold contrast, ice tub, cold tub. I think that’s made any inflammation or any swelling go down. I’m feeling good as far as where I am right now.”