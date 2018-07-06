TODAY'S PAPER
Former Knicks center Kyle O’Quinn joins Pacers on 1-year deal, AP source says

Kyle O'Quinn #9 of the New York Knicks

Kyle O'Quinn #9 of the New York Knicks reacts in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 14, 2018 in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr

By The Associated Press
Kyle O’Quinn is joining the Indiana Pacers.

A person familiar with the terms tells The Associated Press that O’Quinn has agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal remains unsigned.

O’Quinn was with the Knicks last season. He becomes the third free agent to pick Indiana this summer, joining Doug McDermott and Tyreke Evans.

O’Quinn is entering his seventh NBA season, after spending three with Orlando and three with the Knicks. He averaged a career-high 7.1 points per game last season and has yet to appear in a postseason game.

