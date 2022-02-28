Lack of direction leads to Knicks' fourth-quarter implosions

Madison Square Garden was flooded with Philadelphia 76ers fans Sunday afternoon, and for the Knicks maybe that was a good thing. The sound of cheers for the visitors would have drowned out the boos for the home team.

The Knicks made a game of it for much of the day, but eventually, as has become a regular occurrence, they fell apart and the celebration was on for Philadelphia and the fans crowded into the Garden with Joel Embiid jerseys. The 125-109 loss was the Knicks' fifth straight and 15th in their last 18.

And now, at least they don’t have to worry about the sounds of the hometown fans as they embark on a seven-game road trip that could put an end to any long-shot notion of a run to the postseason. Already, they are 4 1/2 games out of the last play-in spot with 21 games to play.

While Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau preaches taking it day by day and players have mostly mimicked that approach, just how they get out of this slide escapes them, too.

"That’s a good question," Evan Fournier said after Sunday’s loss. "Maybe we need one or two games where we do execute and we win. We get like, ‘OK, this [is how] it’s supposed to happen,’ build a little bit more confidence maybe, because we are definitely lacking confidence now as a group.

"We have a great group of guys. We all love each other, I mean that. But our togetherness down the stretch is not good enough. By togetherness, I mean we are not tied together enough. Down the stretch, like I said, we have no confidence, so we are second-guessing at times. It should be second nature — boom, boom, boom, this is what we’re doing. As long as we are not doing that it’s going to be hard to close out games against teams that are good."

76ers coach Doc Rivers, who had Thibodeau as his assistant coach running the defense when they won a championship together in Boston, had no explanation for how the Knicks (25-36) have dropped from the team he saw a year ago — the No. 4 seed in the East with a 41-31 record — to this team.

"When you make changes, you make changes," Rivers said. "And sometimes that goes well for you and sometimes it doesn’t. Chemistry is a very fickle thing as we all know. When you have it, you want it. Sometimes you don’t even know why you have it but you know you want to try to protect it. And when you lose it, you don’t know why you’re losing it sometimes."

The Knicks' problems are hard to explain and maybe too numerous to mention. With Kemba Walker sitting out the rest of the season and Derrick Rose sidelined since Dec. 16 there is not a true, experienced point guard on the roster. That may play into their inability in the fourth quarter to maintain any offensive production with too many leads or tight games falling apart in the end.

"I’m talking about everything," Fournier said. "I feel like we’re in a position right now where we are down two or down three, teams get on a run, it’s like, ‘Oh [expletive], again.’ Where we have control of the game — I think those last five games we’ve had big leads every night and, yeah, like I said, maybe just a good win would help us more, more confidence would help."