GREENBURGH, N.Y. — There was one bit of relief for Frank Ntilikina Monday as the Knicks announced they had decided to pick up the fourth-year option on his rookie contract. But if the off-court question was answered, there was still the matter of just what his role in New York will be.

Ntilikina now is under contract for this season and the extension adds a $6.2 million deal for the 2020-21 season. The team also picked up the fourth-year option on Dennis Smith Jr. ($5.7 million) and the third-year option on Kevin Knox ($4.6 million).

“Yeah, definitely off the court it does,” Ntilikina said of easing his mind. “Of course, I’m thankful and happy about it to get this done. On the court, I’m still focusing on the first part of the season and first game. I’m excited about this year and this opportunity.”

Asked if this could signal faith that he could have a long-term future in New York, Ntilikina said, “Yeah, and I would be happy about it. It’s great here in New York to be part of this situation. It’s motivation and a big excitement. It makes me willing to give even more on the court on a daily basis.”

Ntilikina has yet to find a consistent role in his first two seasons in New York or in this preseason. Knicks coach David Fizdale said the competition for the starting point guard job will go down until Wednesday’s season opener with Ntilikina, Smith and Elfrid Payton still battling.

Ntilikina is the best defender, while Smith is the most explosive offensive force. Payton is entering his sixth season - and fourth organization, making him the most experienced of the trio, but also the only one not under contract beyond this season.

“One of them has to take it,” Fizdale said. “That’s what these three days [of practice before opening night] are telling us right now. It’s the same thing for all of them. I’ve got certain particulars that I want from all of them, from that position and they know what those demands are.”

Payton started the first two preseason games, and Smith started the final two. But neither was able to show they belonged. Payton was 0-for-9 in his second game after playing well in the opener. Smith shot a combined 3-for-17 in his two games after sitting out with a strained lower back in the first two. Ntilikina shot just 28.6 percent in his three games off the bench.

The battle for point guard minutes has seemed to leave Ntilikina out of the running for the starting job and instead hunting for minutes as a backup there and at shooting guard and small forward. He said he would like to start but insists whatever is best for the team is what all three want.

“We did a lot of work on the court together,” Ntilikina said. “I would say we bring each other to the top because we want our team good. We just want the Knicks to be great. We all have a great mindset. It’s a good thing.”

NOTES & QUOTES: Taj Gibson did not practice with a sore right calf but Fizdale said that he possibly will be ready for Wednesday night’s opening game.