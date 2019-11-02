GREENBURGH, N.Y. — As the Knicks have struggled through losses and a procession of point guards that never measured up to the elite players in the league, Frank Ntilikina became a focal point for the Madison Square Garden crowd. His name would be chanted with the fans begging for the former lottery pick to get a chance like a backup quarterback on a struggling football team.

When the Knicks take the floor Sunday evening against the Sacramento Kings though Ntilikina will not be the object of fan’s desire for something new — but instead will be judged on what he can do against one of the top young point guards in the game.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 17.7 points and 6.3 assists for the Kings, including a 25-point effort to help the Kings win their first game of the season Friday. Ntilikina, taken three spots behind Fox in the 2017 NBA Draft, will get the chance to try to slow down the speedy Fox.

“Absolutely,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “Frank is really playing good basketball for us. Just really proud of the way that he stayed with it and his confidence is growing every day.”

Ntilikina is getting an opportunity he hasn’t seen often during his three seasons. After playing just over three minutes combined in Knicks first three games, he was pushed into action with Dennis Smith away from the team to be with his family following the death of his stepmother and Elfrid Payton suffering a strained right hamstring.

He played 22 minutes in the Knicks only win of the season, then 29 minutes off the bench in Orlando — coming off the bench even though the Knicks didn’t have another true point guard on the active roster. Finally, he got a start in Boston Friday and played 37 minutes and 46 seconds — a total only topped once in the final days of his rookie season and nearly as many as he’d played in the first five games combined.

“It does help me find my rhythm,” Ntilikina said. “Taking those open shots with no hesitation with confidence, it gives me confidence and motivation to work even harder.”

Ntilikina did score 10 points Friday, but defense is how he has made his way through the NBA so far. The Knicks used a switching defensive scheme against Boston that took Ntilikina away from Kemba Walker, but Fizdale said that it was a matter of trying to counter the Celtics' style.

“We tried to [keep Ntilikina on Walker], but when you put two [defenders] on the ball against that team, they just have you running around like crazy. So you pick your battles. You try to keep him on those primary offensive players as much as you can, but at the same time the overall team defense has to come first. That’s not a team based just on Kemba. That team’s got a lot of weapons. We had to kind of just say, ‘Alright, what’s our poison tonight?’ I thought it gave us a chance to win.”

With Marvin Begley out of action, Fox is the primary weapon for the Knicks and Ntilikina to contend with.

“He’s a nightmare,” Fizdale said. “He keeps me up at night. The kid is a big-time player, super fast. He’s really a pure point guard. We’ve got to do a job on him.”

While Fizdale has not fared as well as Ntilikina in the Garden chants, he is happy to hear the reaction that Ntilikina gets.

“I think it’s great,” Fizdale said. “How can you not like Frank Ntilikina? That’s how I look at it. His personality, the kid’s a great kid, he’s a class act and he competes. Hopefully, we can get back in front of our home crowd and he can have a good game.”