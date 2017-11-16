Frank Ntilikina pushing LeBron James inside a raucous and appreciative Madison Square Garden Monday night wasn’t only felt in the United States. Ntilkina’s friends back in France saw it through social media and had questions.

“Of course they’re going to ask what happened,” Ntilikina said. “That was nothing. I just told them it was nothing. That was funny how it’s LeBron James, superstar, the best player in the league, it makes a lot of noise.”

Ntilikina showed the Knicks, New York and the rest of the NBA something when he stood up to James and pushed him out of the way.

James was blocking Ntilikina’s path to get the ball and inbound it. The 19-year-old rookie wasn’t having it. But it shouldn’t have come as a surprise since Ntilikina’s strength is defending his space.

Kristaps Porzingis has earned most of the attention and praise for the Knicks’ unexpected 8-6 start, and rightfully so for carrying the offensive load. But in fourth quarters of close games, the Knicks are getting a big lift defensively from Ntilikina.

It’s not often that a rookie can spark a team defensively, let alone one from Europe. But Ntilikina’s mind and body – he has a 7-foot wingspan – have enabled him to do just that.

The 6-foot-5 Ntilikina began Thursday tied for second in the league in steals at 2.0 per game, and his 4.5 deflections per 36 minutes also rank second. That defense also is drawing huge cheers from the Garden fans, who long for the days when stopping teams was a Knicks staple.

“We have great confidence in him defensively,” Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. “It’s great that a young guy comes into this league with more defensive principles than offensive principles. … He does a great job for us defensively. We love that part of it. That’s what we’re trying to become, a good defensive team. That’s a good start for us.”

The Knicks, who play in Toronto on Friday, were criticized for drafting Ntilikina instead of Dennis Smith Jr. or Malik Monk with the eighth pick. It grew louder when injuries forced Ntilikina to miss most of preseason and two of the first three regular-season games.

James created a buzz when he said Saturday that Smith “should have been a Knick.” Most took it as a swipe at Ntilikina, but James said it was a shot at former Knicks president Phil Jackson. Either way, no one is questioning Ntilikina as he shows his poise and mettle to handle expectations, criticisms and injuries and continues to shine defensively.

“I’m just trying to bring what I can bring to the team,” Ntilikina said. “I think defensively I have abilities to help my teammates and to help my team to get some steals to get some stops, to help them communication wise. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Ntilikina had six steals in the Knicks’ loss to the Cavaliers, and another two in Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory over the Jazz when he played the entire fourth quarter. Hornacek is giving Ntilikina long fourth-quarter minutes, and he’s repaying the coach’s trust by making plays.

One of Ntilikina’s steals came in the fourth quarter Wednesday. He also helped create another Jazz turnover late when rookie Donovan Mitchell tried to get a pass around Ntilikina’s long arms and instead threw it out of bounds.

“He already had the physical gifts, being 6-5, with long arms and the foot quickness,” Courtney Lee said. “It’s him just learning the terminology and learning where to be,” Courtney Lee said. “You knew that was going to take time, but he’s matured fast.”

Ntilikina’s offense needs to catch up to his defense, and he says he’s working on it. He’s only shooting 34.8 percent from the field, but he made back-to-back jump shots in the fourth quarter to help keep the Knicks close before Tim Hardaway Jr. took over.

“I know I can do a lot better offensively,” Ntilikina said. “I’m working to do it. But now I think it’s just getting comfortable. For the most part it’s in my head. I’ll keep on working on it at practice. I definitely think I can be not only a defensive player in this league.”