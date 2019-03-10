MINNEAPOLIS — The Knicks players were streaming onto the court in packs for their pregame work Sunday evening. On the opposite end of the tunnel, Frank Ntilikina was lying on the ground, working with trainers through a stretching routine.

It was once again a night when he would put a suit on and take a seat on the bench, watching while the Knicks continue to run out string on a season that is touted as being all about development. On this night it was a 103-92 loss at the hands of a Timberwolves squad that was without it’s two best players — Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

Minnesota led by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter, coasting much of the night past the Knicks. A sixth straight loss and a 13-54 record is the reality for the Knicks and they want to portray it as a developmental season. But Ntilikina, one of the lottery picks who was supposed to be a big part of that player development plan, has remained stalled in year two of his NBA career.

The Knicks said that Ntilikina, who has been sidelined with a sore groin since suffering the injury on January 27, was re-evaluated by team doctors Saturday and that he is improving, scheduled to progress his on-court activity this week. He is expected to participate in controlled contact work for the first time and then will be reevaluated when the team returns home Saturday.

Since being drafted by the prior regime, one of the last moves of Phil Jackson’s tenure atop the franchise, Ntilikina has been in a limbo. While he played 78 games as a rookie he started just nine late in the season after missing summer league with a knee injury. The slow start for Ntilikina, who was just 18 years old when he was drafted, put him behind Ramon Sessions, Jarrett Jack and Emmanuel Mudiay on the list of starting point guards.

This season it has been even worse as he has been limited to just 41 games with an assortment of injuries — and even a three-game game stretch when he was just sidelined as a coach’s decision.

“You never want a guy to miss [time], obviously,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “You want to have all the time you can with the guy. But that’s not in his control or our control. My biggest thing is hopefully get him back soon and to full strength.”

With Ntilikina penciled out of action for this three-game trip he will have missed at least 21 consecutive games with this groin injury. In that time the Knicks have obtained Dennis Smith Jr., who has taken over the starting point guard job. The injury came one game after Emmanuel Mudiay was sidelined with a shoulder injury, so rather than having the chance to log major minutes at point guard, Ntilikina has seen Smith take over, Mudiay return and now faces another position change when — if — he gets back into game action.

But beyond the shifting of positions he has endured as the Knicks try to find a place for the player they took with the No 8 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Ntilikina has lost out on the chance this season to develop any part of his game.

His scoring average is exactly the same as last year (5.9), his assists and rebounds are down and his shooting percentage has dropped from 36.4 to 34.2. His three-point percentage, a key in today’s NBA for point guards (and shooting guards, which is where he may wind up), is a dismal 29.1 percent.

“Well, anybody missing [time],” Fizdale said. “It hurts rhythm. It hurts timing. It hurts a lot of different things. Even veterans when they miss a lot of time it sets them back. Once we can get him back on the court — he’s been working still, you know he’s still shooting the ball and doing some drills — but once we can get him back to contact, get him back to work, we’ll hit the ground running.”

Notes & quotes: Mitchell Robinson blocked five shots. He now has 123 in the first 51 games of his career. Entering the night, his 118 in the first 50 games of his career for a 2.36 average was the highest in team history. The only other player to average at least two blocks per game through their first 50 games was Patrick Ewing (2.06).