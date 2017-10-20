Knicks rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina injured his left ankle during Friday’s practice at the team’s training facility in Westchester County.
Ntilikina had to be helped off the practice court.
It is unclear how serious the injury is and whether Ntilikina will miss any games.
Ntilikina, the eighth overall pick in June’s draft, made his NBA debut on Thursday in Oklahoma City against the Thunder. He did not score in seven minutes.
