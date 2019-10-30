ORLANDO — This was certainly not the way Frank Ntilikina wanted to get his opportunity, not with Dennis Smith Jr. in North Carolina with his family mourning the passing of his stepmother and Elfrid Payton sidelined with a strained right hamstring.

Still, it was an opportunity that has seemed like a mirage since Ntilikina was drafted with the No. 8 overall pick by the Knicks in the summer of 2017.

It was just days later that Phil Jackson, who oversaw the draft, was fired. And with a new management team in place and a series of injuries setting him back, Ntilikina has found his chances to not just play, but get a steady flow of minutes at his natural point guard position to be rare.

“I think I’ve got to be ready anyway for any situation,” Ntilikina said. “It’s sad to see my teammates go down — Dennis, for his reason, and it’s always difficult, and E.P., because he’s hurt. As a player and as a good teammate you’ve got to be ready for every opportunity for your team. It doesn’t matter.”

As the team finished up the morning shoot around at a volleyball facility, Knicks coach David Fizdale still wouldn’t provide an assurance that Ntilikina would start even if he was the only natural point guard left on the roster. Not only were the Knicks without Smith and Payton, but Kadeem Allen, on a two-way contract, was still rehabilitating from a knee injury and unavailable. But faced with three healthy point guards on opening night, Fizdale opted to try rookie RJ Barrett at that spot with Allonzo Trier next to him in an experiment that did not perform well.

But Fizdale has returned to Barrett at the position and was, likely in a bit of gamesmanship, holding his lineup close to the vest.

“We haven’t decided it,” Fizdale said, laughing at the notion that he had four point guards not long ago and now had, “One and a half.”

Ntilikina had played a total of only three minutes over the first three games of the season before he was pushed into action Monday with Smith away from the team and Payton going down with the hamstring injury in the third quarter. He shot 0-for-6 and was scoreless, but Fizdale praised him for what he did contribute in the team’s win.

“He got great looks,” Fizdale said. “He got some really great looks. He got his shot blocked at the rim but he had a good opportunity to finish there. And that’ll happen. The ball will fall. But I was just really happy with the way he controlled our tempo. He got us organized. He got guys shots. He really defended.

“As long as he’s taking those shots, I don’t care. That’s all that matters. If he’s open, he’s got to shoot it. I’ve got a lot of confidence in him.”

“You know, same mindset every game, just trying to bring everything I can bring to the team on both sides of the court,” Ntilikina said. “If my shot doesn’t fall I’m going to bring energy, organize the team, push the pace and just have a presence out here. I know the shots will fall with work and confidence. I’ll keep shooting. Yeah, it will come with rhythm. Shots aren’t everything in the game so you’ve got to be able to as a good player bring a value in other stuff.

“They were good shots. I don’t remember me forcing anything or forcing a lot of stuff. that’s the mindset of the whole deal, the whole team. We’re trying to take good shots. If you’ve got a good shot you’ve got to take it. You’ve got to take what the game gives you. So like I said, with work and confidence, with rhythm, it will come."