GREENBURGH, N.Y. – Frank Ntilikina’s long, difficult season is officially over.

After re-examining their second-year guard, the Knicks medical staff recommended that he miss the remainder of the season because of a groin injury, the team announced Friday.

Ntilikina, who missed 24 games with an injured groin, returned to play last week but apparently re-aggravated the groin two days later in a game against the Clippers on Sunday.

Ntilikina, the No. 8 overall pick in 2017, has had a disappointing sophomore season under new Knicks coach David Fizdale.

Ntilikina has played in just 43 games this season, averaging 5.7 points, 2.8 assists. He shot 33.7 percent from the field and just 28.7 from the perimeter.

Known as one of the team’s strongest defensive players, Ntilikina hasn’t been as aggressive – or accurate as the Knicks would like offensively. In December, he was benched for three straight games by Fizdale after struggling on the court.