Frank Ntilikina’s NBA career isn’t starting off the way he hoped.

The rookie point guard did not play in the Knicks’ home opener Saturday night because of a sprained left ankle that he suffered after practice Friday. Ntilikina only played one preseason game due to a knee issue. He also had a rough debut Thursday in Oklahoma City — he air-balled his only two shot attempts.

“As a player you always want to go on the court and play basketball,” Ntilikina said. “It’s a little bit frustrating. I have to be strong mentally and I have to keep going, keep working and keep learning and do the best I can do off the court.

Ntilikina, who the Knicks took with the No. 8 pick, rolled his ankle when he was boxing out Willy Hernangomez during a four-on-four game Friday. Ntilikina laid on the floor and had to be helped to the locker room.

He said he’s “a little bit upset” he can’t play, but he was relieved it’s not that serious. Ntilikina said it didn’t swell up much over night. He ran during shootaround but he had trouble going side-to-side. He hopes to play Tuesday at Boston.

“It’s nothing serious,” he said. “On the play I felt it a lot. Ten minutes after I was OK . . . It’s not as bad as it can be.

“I was a little bit scared about it. After the night I was confident it wasn’t very serious.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

One good thing happened for Ntilikina. The huge Nike ad featuring his likeness on the side of the skyscraper outside of Madison Square Garden was completed.

“I saw it,” Ntilikina said. “It’s crazy. I love it. It’s beautiful.”

Unhappy Hernangomez

Hernangomez admitted he was “mad” when Jeff Hornacek told him he wasn’t in the rotation. The second-year center only played garbage minutes at the end of Thursday’s opener as Enes Kanter and Kyle O’Quinn got the minutes over him.

“I was mad,” Hernangomez said. “I think we are a rebuilding team, I have to keep working and wait for my moment. I know I’m ready. I think I showed last year I can play here.”

Knicks videos

It was surprising because Knicks officials touted Hernangomez as one of the cornerstone players. But Hornacek said management told him, “play the guys that have earned it in practice.” He wants Hernangomez to be more impactful on defense.

“Willy’s done well, just something the other guys have done a little bit more,” Hornacek said. “So the focus is on defense and that’s one thing that we want him to get better at as a young player.

“It’s a tough spot. But that’s when guys step up. I think Willy will too.”

Fast breaks

Michael Beasley, who played just 36 seconds because he hurt his ankle in the opener, returned to the lineup . . . With Ntilikina out, the Knicks activated veteran point guard Jarrett Jack.