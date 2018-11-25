MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been not quite a year since the day David Fizdale was fired as coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, the wounds healed but with his return to FedExForum for the first time there were still things to be settled.

It marked the first time that Fizdale and Marc Gasol were in the same place after their rift had led to Fizdale’s firing. And there were simple logistics to work out as he made his way into the arena for the first time as an opposing coach.

“It’s weird. I ain’t going to lie,” Fizdale said. “It’s weird. I pulled in and, OK, I’m not parking in my spot. J.B. [Bickerstaff] is in in my damn spot. Seeing everybody, I didn’t even know what metal detector to walk through. All the stuff was backwards for me. … I just felt like everything is at peace with the relationships. So I feel really good walking back in here.”

Fizdale felt much better — if colder — walking out of the arena. When he walked into the locker room his players greeted him with water and ice, soaking him to celebrate a 103-98 win over the Grizzlies. The Knicks haven’t had much to celebrate for decades and even this season, but this one moved the Knicks coach to tears.

“You’re getting me emotional. I can’t put it into words,” Fizdale said. “I really didn’t want this game to be about me at all because they just started playing some good basketball and I didn’t want to take the focus off that with us chopping our tree. The effort what the put out for me and what they said to me after the game was — I love these kids.

“They soaked me down with freaking water. My suit is ruined. Emmanuel [Mudiay] came up to me, him and Tim [Hardaway Jr.] both, were just hugging me and telling me it was for me. And then they all came in and I lost it. Because it’s just some good kids in that locker room playing hard and trying to get better and that meant a lot to me, that they put forth that effort with me in mind.”

It was the third straight win — third straight improbable win — for the Knicks as they have won at Boston, home against New Orleans and now here against Memphis. This one came with the extra emotion of doing it in support of the coach who has spent the season trying to maintain the team’s flagging confidence.

Trailing 66-53 after a Gasol three-point field goal with 8:05 left in the third quarter, the Knicks went on a 15-2 run over the next 3:36 to tie the score at 68. After a free throw by Memphis, Trey Burke converted a pair from the line to push the Knicks in front. The Knicks ran off six more consecutive points to take a 76-69 lead and held a 78-71 advantage entering the fourth quarter spurred by Enes Kanter, who had 14 points in the third quarter, finishing with 21 points and a career-high 26 rebounds.

The lead disappeared as the Grizzlies pulled even at 89-89. Mike Conley then put the Grizzlies in front with 3:30 left, converting a pair from the line after a foul by Emmanuel Mudiay in the backcourt. Mudiay then had a layup swatted away by rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. — his fourth of the quarter, seventh in the game and a franchise-record 19th for the Grizzlies.

But Conley, with a chance to stretch the lead, misfired from three again and Tim Hardaway Jr. converted from beyond the arc, giving the Knicks a 92-91 lead. Up 94-93, Burke swiped a Garrett Temple pass and fed Mudiay for a fast break dunk, soaring over Temple and throwing it down, drawing a foul on the play to push the advantage to 97-93 with 1:35 remaining.

“It was ferocious,” Fizdale said. “It was the stamp on it, the exclamation point. He just wanted to bring it home so bad.”

Time may have passed and Fizdale is in a better place — mentally at least, if not in the standings.

“It didn’t really take me long,” Fizdale said. “I was down about losing my job for a while. But the idea of being angry or anything like that, that went away fast. The other thing is J.B. is basically my blood. Anything that’s happening to him, that’s more important than anything I might be down about. So I am just really happy for him. He was a guy who was chomping at the bit to be a head coach and he deserves to be one of 30.”

Bickerstaff, who took over when Fizdale was fired, was asked what he’d learned from Fizdale during his time as an assistant on the staff and joked, “Absolutely nothing,” before adding, “I think him coming from a championship pedigree in Miami, understanding how they go about business every single day.”

Before the game, Gasol never came near Fizdale while Conley did trot over and hug his former coach. When the game ended Bickerstaff greeted Fizdale and then Gasol embraced him on the court.

Fizdale is convinced that regardless of what transpired on the court Sunday, the divide between he and Gasol is in the past.

“It was a hug we needed to have a long time ago,” Fizdale said. “I’m really proud of the man that he’s becoming. He’s a hell of a player, obviously. It’s hard to have an answer for him tonight. And that’s a heck of the team over there that he’s leading. We just exchanged some really kind words and love about each other’s family. I wish him well.”