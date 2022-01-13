As the Knicks embark on the second half of the schedule with improved play on the court, the front office stepped up its game, too, swinging a trade for Atlanta’s Cam Reddish.

A league source confirmed an ESPN report that the Knicks acquired Reddish, the college teammate of RJ Barrett at Duke who was taken No. 8 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, along with Solomon Hill and the Brooklyn Nets' 2025 second-round pick, in exchange for little-used former lottery pick Kevin Knox and the heavily protected Charlotte Hornets first-round pick.

The deal reunites Reddish with Barrett, a pairing that along with Zion Williamson all landed in the top 10 of the draft. More importantly, it gives the Knicks another talented wing to bolster their roster.

Reddish was averaging 11.9 points per game for the Hawks while playing a career-low 23.4 minutes per game. His primary skill entering the NBA was his shooting and that has not translated yet, with career marks of 38.5% shooting overall and 32.9% from beyond the arc.

With the Feb. 10 trade deadline still nearly a month away, the Knicks pulled off this deal while the Hawks were openly shopping Reddish. In a radio interview last week, Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said, "We have a few weeks before the trade deadline here, and this is what I need to figure out. It's my responsibility to put a product on the floor that can win, and right now, I'm not sure I have done that."

The Hawks knocked the Knicks out of the playoffs last season and seemed poised to jump into the upper echelon of NBA teams. But they have struggled with a 17-23 record and three straight losses.

Reddish has struggled to be a difference-maker for the Hawks, playing 58 games in his rookie season, then just 26 last season and 34 so far this season.

The deal ends Knox’s tenure in New York. He was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 draft and had his moments as a rookie, earning rookie of the month honors early in the season. But with a coaching change, his time on the floor steadily diminished. Other than a few moments this season when the Knicks roster was ravaged by injury and illness, Knox was relegated to garbage time.

Knox has appeared in just 13 games this season for a total of 111 minutes, and he has become almost exclusively a three-point shooter with 28 of his 40 field goal attempts coming from beyond the arc. But his defense was always a sticking point and under Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau his chances dwindled.

The first-round pick the Knicks are sending to Atlanta will be the Charlotte pick acquired when they traded down last season from No. 19. The pick is protected and will belong to Charlotte still if it lands in the top 18 spots, and the pick will convey to the 2023 Draft, and be protected for the top 16 in that draft and then top 14 in 2024 and 2025.

The Knicks will also obtain Hill in the deal, but he is sidelined for the season with a torn hamstring.