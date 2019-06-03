Howard Eisley, who was a part of the Knicks' coaching staff since 2016, is reportedly leaving the team to join Juwan Howard’s staff at the University of Michigan.

The move, first reported by The Athletic, could not be confirmed by the Knicks. Eisley joined the staff in New York under head coach Jeff Hornacek and remained on for David Fizdale’s first season.

The Knicks will have Texas Tech shooting guard Jarrett Culver in for a workout Wednesday. Culver worked out for the Lakers, who have the No. 4 pick, one spot behind the Knicks, Saturday. ESPN reported that RJ Barrett will visit the Knicks next week.