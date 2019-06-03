TODAY'S PAPER
Howard Eisley reportedly leaving Knicks' coaching staff for Michigan

Howard Eisley attends the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy

Howard Eisley attends the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Red Carpet & Gala presented by MGM Grand Detroit at MGM Detroit Grand Ballroom on August 26, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Jalen Rose Lead/Scott Legato

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Howard Eisley, who was a part of the Knicks' coaching staff since 2016, is reportedly leaving the team to join Juwan Howard’s staff at the University of Michigan. 

The move, first reported by The Athletic, could not be confirmed by the Knicks. Eisley joined the staff in New York under head coach Jeff Hornacek and remained on for David Fizdale’s first season.

The Knicks will have Texas Tech shooting guard Jarrett Culver in for a workout Wednesday. Culver worked out for the Lakers, who have the No. 4 pick, one spot behind the Knicks, Saturday. ESPN reported that RJ Barrett will visit the Knicks next week.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

