While the Knicks had a representative in the All-Star Game, the Slam Dunk competition and even a sophomore named to the Rising Stars Challenge that wasn’t played, Immanuel Quickley was left out and he won’t soon forget it.

"Yeah I definitely feel like I could have been selected," the Knicks rookie guard said. "But you know, it's not ever a reason to [stop] working hard or continue to come with energy every day and be positive for your teammates and be there for your team. So just use it as a motivating factor. Some things you make, some things you don’t. You get some awards. Some awards you don’t. You just keep moving, continue to work hard and everything will pan out at the end of the year."

"I said this since the day I got drafted, I try to prove people wrong and prove myself right day in and day out. I try to control what I can control and that’s something I can’t control, being selected to a Rising Stars game or whatever the award may be. I just try to control what I can control, go in every day and work hard and get better. Like I said, at the end of the year or end of my career, whatever happens everything will pan out and I’ll get what I deserve at the end. I’ve just got to keep working. It’s a marathon, not a sprint."

Knicks get Team USA recognition

USA Basketball announced the addition of 15 players to the 42 previously selected finalists for the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team and in the mix are two Knicks - Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.

Randle, who played six games with USA Basketball, backed out of joining the squad in 2019 when signing as a free agent with the Knicks, but has become an All-Star this season. Robinson was invited to the 2019 training sessions and arrived after some issues with missed flights. He then arrived to serve with the practice squad playing against the World Cup team, but missed two days with a knee injury.