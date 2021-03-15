Immanuel Quickley already has established himself as a key contributor for the Knicks this season. But Monday he took another step as he moved into the starting lineup for the first time in his career.

The rookie point guard was handed a tough assignment, matching up against the Nets' Kyrie Irving, but with Elfrid Payton (hamstring) and Derrick Rose (health and safety protocols) sidelined, coach Tom Thibodeau decided to pull the trigger and put Quickley out there for the start.

"That's the challenge of the league," Thibodeau said. "I think when you look at our league, every night you're going to face a dynamic player. Kyrie's right up there at the top of the list. The way he can handle the ball, it's set up with his shooting, too. The guy's a great shooter, a great finisher. He can create offense all by himself. He's an offense unto himself.

"The thing I love about Immanuel is the way he approaches it. Every day he learns. That's why he's growing the way he is. He's a student of the game. This will be a good challenge. It's not an individual matchup, it's a team matchup. We have to be tied together. Everyone has to be part of it."

In the previous two games that Payton and Rose were unavailable, Frank Ntilikina got the start. But the Knicks had played poorly in each of those games during the start and Ntilikina played just seven minutes Saturday at Oklahoma City after early foul trouble. He has played much better with the second unit - although he has played limited minutes in any role this season.

"How much is enough of a sample size," Thibodeau said Sunday. "That’s something you always weigh. It’s not an end all be all but it does tell you something over a period of time, whether you want to say 25 games or 30. I would say a lot of things go into it. And you want to maximize groups together. And so you look at it and try to make the best decisions you can. Ultimately, it’s the winning piece of it. What gives us a chance to win."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Robinson progressing

Mitchell Robinson was on the court before the game working out lightly, doing some shooting drills and also working on ballhandling and rebounding drills. He put out a photo of himself without the cast on his fractured right hand over the All-Star break.

"He’s making progress," Thibodeau said. "So there’s a progression to this. He’s actually doing well. He still has to go through contact in practice and that sort of thing. But hopefully it will be soon"

Still missing

Austin Rivers remained away from the team. He has been gone since the All-Star break on paternity leave.

"It's hard to say just because with paternity, when he has the baby and he's ready to come back, he'll come back," Thibodeau said. "We're giving him all the time that he needs."