The most memorable facial expression Wednesday night for the Knicks might have come when Tom Thibodeau seemed in danger of actually exploding on the sideline. But maybe the most important one was the smile from rookie Immanuel Quickley.

While the coach was gruffly demanding performance from his team — successfully — Quickley was simply having fun. With the game in the balance, Quickley emerged at the start of the fourth quarter and poured in 11 points in a flurry to turn a one-point lead into a double-digit lead as they coasted to a much-needed win over the Bulls.

Whether it was Thibodeau’s hard-driving urging or Quickley’s calm, the Knicks managed to get the victory and head out on the road on a positive note.

"I always try to go in and play free," Quickley said. "Having fun is probably the biggest thing I emphasize for myself every time I'm on the floor. But really just I think I passed up a lot open shots in the first half. And I wanted to make sure that came out, you know whenever I went in and made sure I was aggressive, whether that was creating for myself or creating for teammates I just wanted to make sure I was aggressive."

He was, as he almost always is. Despite being a late first-round pick this season Quickley has never lacked for confidence. And despite sometimes questionable decision-making or shot choices, Thibodeau has always had confidence in him, too. When the Knicks drafted him and got him in camp Thibodeau opened eyes with a proclamation about him.

"I think the one thing is he’s got a great skill already," Thibodeau said in a Zoom call in early December. "He can shoot the ball as well as anyone in the league. He’s a great shooter."

The numbers aren’t always great. He’s shooting 39.4% overall this season with 38.7% from three-point range. His floater has cooled down as teams have adjusted to how he plays. During the Knicks recent nine-game winning streak he endured a five-game stretch in which he played just 14.2 minutes and averaged 5.2 points per game, shooting 25.9% in the span. But the last five games have brought a turnaround, shooting 52.4% overall and 50% from beyond the arc.

The Knicks had squandered an 18-point lead Wednesday to the Bulls, falling behind in the third quarter before managing to take a one-point lead into the start of the fourth quarter. With a second unit that had struggled earlier in the game, Quickley never hesitated, combining with fellow rookie Obi Toppin and some grizzled veterans to provide a boost of energy.

"I feel like in the huddle a lot of it was just everybody was trying to pick each other's energy up," Quickley said of the gathering before the start of the fourth quarter. "We felt like when we were up our energy was all, you know, giddy, giddy and everybody was hyped. But they made that run and we just wanted to make sure that we kept that same energy. No matter what's going on in the game we try to keep each other's backs and make sure that our energy is high because when our energy is high we feed off each other we play well."

"He’s big time," RJ Barrett said. "Especially in the fourth. He really gave us a good push there, got us a good lead on his own. It was good. We got going. We were looking for him. And he just continued."