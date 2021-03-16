From the time that he arrived in New York as the 25th pick in the draft, Immanuel Quickley has had some of the usual learning curves to navigate, but one thing he has always had was the confidence to take on any assignment.

So Monday when he got his first starting assignment there was no hesitation from him, or his coach, Tom Thibodeau, to test himself against one of the best point guards in the game, the Nets' Kyrie Irving. And while the lessons weren’t easy to absorb, he was back on the floor with 3:45 to play when Frank Ntilikina fouled out trying to slow Irving.

With the Knicks down by just five it was a test that, pass or fail, Quickley was willing to take and Thibodeau was willing to put him through. With Spike Lee seated courtside at Barclays Center and a national television audience looking on, this seemed like something more than just another night. Even in a nearly-empty arena it felt like a test for Quickley and the Knicks and in the end they couldn’t do enough, falling, 117-112, to the Nets.

Quickley finished with 21 points, but did struggle to try to slow down Irving, who finished with 34 points.

"It was definitely intensity all around the game, especially going against Kyrie, James Harden, a powerful offensive team," Quickley said. "It was really cool to get a start against them because I know it’s going to help me down the road."

Toppin cut short

While Quickley was getting his first start of the season, the Knicks other rookie, Obi Toppin, didn’t have as memorable a night in his return to his hometown of Brooklyn.

Toppin, who was taken in the lottery, the eighth overall pick, and still resides in Brooklyn, entered the game to start the second quarter with the Knicks trailing by five. When Brooklyn ran off a 14-2 burst in three minutes and 43 seconds that was all for Toppin, who was pulled with Julius Randle coming back into the game as Thibodeau called timeout.

Toppin was just 0-for-2 in four minutes and airballed a three-point attempt from the corner - which has been an alarming trend this season. He had one rebound and a foul. Toppin played just eight minutes and 53 seconds Saturday against Oklahoma City and much of that came after the game was already out of reach.

Robinson progressing

Mitchell Robinson was on the court before the game working out lightly, doing some shooting drills and also participating in ballhandling and rebounding drills. He put out a photo of himself without the cast on his fractured right hand over the All-Star break.

"He’s making progress," Thibodeau said. "So there’s a progression to this. He’s actually doing well. He still has to go through contact in practice and that sort of thing. But hopefully it will be soon"

Still missing

Austin Rivers remained away from the team. He has been gone since the All-Star break on paternity leave.

"It's hard to say just because with paternity, when he has the baby and he's ready to come back, he'll come back," Thibodeau said. "We're giving him all the time that he needs."