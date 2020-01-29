In this week’s installment of “What Could Have Been With a Few More Ping-Pong Balls,” Knicks fans on Wednesday night got their first chance to watch Rookie of the Year favorite Ja Morant as the Memphis Grizzlies visited the Garden and beat the Knicks, 127-106.

Morant went second overall to Memphis. One pick later, the Knicks selected RJ Barrett — an intriguing talent, but not one who is having the mega impact the speedy Morant is having on the league.

While Barrett missed his seventh straight game with a sprained ankle, Morant brought his high-flying act to Manhattan. The point guard’s signature highlight on this night was a second-quarter fast-break dunk when he sprinted ahead of the field and threw down an alley-oop pass from Kyle Anderson.

Usually, it’s Morant dishing and his youthful teammates swishing. On Wednesday, Morant scored 18 points and had 10 assists.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 27 points. The Grizzlies, who are 11-3 in January, squared their record at 24-24 under first-year coach Taylor Jenkins.

The Knicks, who were led by Marcus Morris’ 17 points, fell to 13-36. Julius Randle scored 16 with 15 rebounds and Elfrid Payton and Damyean Doston had 15 points apiece. Payton added 11 assists.

The game included a brawl with 48.1 seconds left. Memphis’ Jae Crowder stole a lazy inbounds pass, dribbled out and attempted a three-pointer with the Grizzlies already holding an 18-point lead.

Payton took exception, raced at Crowder and forearm shoved him to the ground. A number of players congregated across from the Grizzlies’ bench as officials tried to restore order.

Payton and Crowder were ejected.

Morant came into the game averaging 17.5 points, 7.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 29.9 minutes. The Murray State product is emerging as a leader on the young and improving Grizzlies — precisely the trajectory the Knicks were hoping for with their young core this season. But that hasn’t happened at the Garden for various reasons.

Barrett and Morant chatted on the court before the game. Then the Knicks’ 19-year-old rookie took a seat while the Grizzlies’ 20-year-old floor leader went to work.

Barrett is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 31.2. The Knicks have not put a timetable on his return from the ankle injury, which he suffered on Jan. 16.

On Morant, Jenkins said: “Things that have impressed me the most -— he’s super coachable. He comes in every single day \[and\] he’s already watched the film before I even have a chance to sit down and watch it with him. He’s doing an unbelievable job of, like, managing the game. I see his voice coming out even more with his teammates. It’s in timeouts, it’s in huddle situations, or it’s him and me on the sidelines talking about what teams are doing, how can we attack a situation. That’s been most impressive. Obviously, he’s a big-time playmaker. You see all the highlights and whatnot. But it’s the small, little details about his game that he does to help himself and his teammates.”

Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said his big focus was on the Knicks’ guard keeping Morant in front of them — not letting him get into open space. Jenkins said Morant is getting better at figuring out how to attack different defensive schemes. “Teams are throwing so many different things at him,” Jenkins said, “but it’s not just about him. It’s starting to recognize how teams are guarding his teammates, how he assesses in the first quarter how teams are guarding him, how they’re guarding the bigs in the post, pick-and-rolls, how he can get guys the ball. He’s such a great playmaker, not just for himself, but for his teammates.”

He could have been one for the Knicks. But for those darn Ping-Pong balls.