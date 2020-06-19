TODAY'S PAPER
Jamahl Mosley will become the ninth candidate to interview for Knicks coaching job

Dallas Mavericks Summer League head coach Jamahl Mosley

Dallas Mavericks Summer League head coach Jamahl Mosley during a semifinal game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
And then there were nine — with more to come.

The Knicks expanded their search for the vacant head coaching spot Friday with ESPN reporting that the team had requested permission to interview Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley.

That now has the list of candidates expected to interview to include three out-of-work veteran coaches: Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson and Mike Woodson. Mike Miller, who has served as the Knicks' interim head coach this season since David Fizdale was dismissed, will also interview. They have now requested permission to speak with five assistants — all of whom the team is trying to conduct interviews with before they head off with their teams for the resumption of the NBA season in Orlando late next month.

Mosley has been an assistant on Rick Carlisle’s Mavericks staff for six seasons, serving as the defensive coordinator for the last two seasons, and previously was with the Cleveland Cavaliers for four seasons. Along with Mosley, the Knicks have requested permission to speak with Orlando’s Pat Delaney, Philadelphia’s Ime Udoka, Chicago’s Chris Fleming and San Antonio’s Will Hardy.

Thibodeau remains the front-runner even as the list grows with Knicks president Leon Rose doing his due diligence and with more names expected to be added. The Knicks are expected to complete the search before the NBA begins play.

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

