SportsBasketballKnicks

MSG chairman James Dolan has recovered from COVID-19

Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan looks on

Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan looks on at a press conference at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan has recovered from the coronavirus according to a Garden spokesman.

Dolan, who was diagnosed last month after he was tested with minor symptoms, self-isolated at home and is now symptom free. The spokesman confirmed a New York Post report that Dolan has volunteered to participate in multiple clinical trials and has donated blood to NYU Langone Health and Duke University Medical Center. He has registered to donate plasma antibodies through the New York Blood Center and Mt. Sinai, having qualified by testing negative with a high volume of antibodies.

The Garden has informed qualified employees that the prior date to pay them through of May 3 has been extended and they will be paid through at least May 31.

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

