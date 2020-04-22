MSG chairman James Dolan has recovered from COVID-19

Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan has recovered from the coronavirus according to a Garden spokesman.

Dolan, who was diagnosed last month after he was tested with minor symptoms, self-isolated at home and is now symptom free. The spokesman confirmed a New York Post report that Dolan has volunteered to participate in multiple clinical trials and has donated blood to NYU Langone Health and Duke University Medical Center. He has registered to donate plasma antibodies through the New York Blood Center and Mt. Sinai, having qualified by testing negative with a high volume of antibodies.

The Garden has informed qualified employees that the prior date to pay them through of May 3 has been extended and they will be paid through at least May 31.