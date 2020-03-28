TODAY'S PAPER
MSG chairman James Dolan tests positive for COVID-19

James Dolan has tested positive for the coronavirus,

James Dolan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Knicks said on Saturday. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

Madison Square Garden executive chairman and chief executive officer James Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus, joining 10 NBA players and a number of staffers from other teams who have been disclosed to have the fast-spreading virus.

The Knicks announced the news late Saturday night in a tweet, noting: “He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations.”

The team would not comment beyond issuing the statement. One source said that though Dolan was doing well, he had shown some symptoms, which prompted the test.

The 64-year-old Dolan is the first owner of a major sports team in the United States revealed to have tested positive for the virus.

Dolan was not with the team on its final road trip before the season was suspended after the Knicks played in Atlanta on March 11, but he was on hand for the team’s home games leading up to the trip, including the final game at the Garden against the Detroit Pistons on March 8. Detroit’s Christian Wood was just the second NBA player to test positive for the virus.

COVID-19 has spread wildly and New York state has been the epicenter in the United States with more than 52,000 positive tests reported and even speculation about New York City (with more than 30,000 cases) being quarantined before it was announced Saturday night that it would not be closed off. The CDC did issue a formal advisory Saturday urging residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to, “refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately.”

None of the Knicks players have been reported to have tested positive for the virus.

The Brooklyn Nets tested all players at a private facility and four players were revealed to have tested positive, including Kevin Durant.

