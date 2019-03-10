MINNEAPOLIS — Madison Square Garden issued a statement Sunday after a video obtained by TMZ Sports went viral Saturday night showing an exchange between Garden chairman James Dolan and a fan in the final minutes of the Knicks’ loss to the Kings. The video shows Dolan saying “enjoy watching them on TV” after a fan yells “sell the team” at him.

“Our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return,” the statement read.

The video showed Dolan leaving his courtside seats while the unidentified fan yelled in his direction. Dolan stopped, leaned on the railing and said, ”You really think I should sell the team? You want to not come to any more games?” The fan replied that it was his opinion and Dolan responded, “It's not an opinion. Enjoy watching them on TV.”

It is unclear if the fan was escorted out or banned from the Garden.

In December, Dolan said in an ESPN interview that he had no desire to sell the team but that he “could never say that I wouldn’t consider selling the Knicks.”