TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
SEARCH
39° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

MSG Co. defends chairman James Dolan tossing a fan

"Our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return," the Knicks said in a statement.

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

MINNEAPOLIS — Madison Square Garden issued a statement Sunday after a video obtained by TMZ Sports went viral Saturday night showing an exchange between Garden chairman James Dolan and a fan in the final minutes of the Knicks’ loss to the Kings. The video shows Dolan saying “enjoy watching them on TV” after a fan yells “sell the team” at him.

“Our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return,” the statement read.

The video showed Dolan leaving his courtside seats while the unidentified fan yelled in his direction. Dolan stopped, leaned on the railing and said, ”You really think I should sell the team? You want to not come to any more games?” The fan replied that it was his opinion and Dolan responded, “It's not an opinion. Enjoy watching them on TV.”

It is unclear if the fan was escorted out or banned from the Garden.

In December, Dolan said in an ESPN interview that he had no desire to sell the team but that he “could never say that I wouldn’t consider selling the Knicks.”

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

The Islanders look on before a game against Islanders enduring prolonged letdown at Coliseum
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kelechi Osemele (70) greets Source: Jets acquire former Pro Bowl guard Osemele
Yankees' Adam Ottavino pitches a bullpen session during Adam Ottavino's slider turns heads as he strikes out side
Yale's Jack Tigh works against Albany during the Lizards go local with five LIers in MLL draft
Mets' Dominic Smith throws during a spring training Mets' Smith would rather play left than be left out
Mets pitcher Tom Seaver in a 1973 photo. Source: Seaver statue among possible tributes by Mets