The Knicks’ list of candidates for their coaching vacancy continues to grow. They’ve interviewed Celtics lead assistant coach Jay Larranaga, according to a league source.

They received permission to speak to Larranaga and met with him last week, the source said.

Team president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry, who are overseas this week to interview David Blatt and scout projected high-lottery pick Luka Doncic, are doing an extensive coaching search to find Jeff Hornacek’s replacement.

Larranaga is the ninth known person the Knicks have interviewed or will interview.

Mills and Perry are scheduled to sit down with Spurs assistant James Borrego after they return from Europe. The Spurs were eliminated from the playoffs Tuesday night. That interview could happen this weekend.

They’ve already spoken to Jerry Stackhouse, David Fizdale, Mark Jackson, Mike Woodson, Kenny Smith and Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer.

Larranaga, 43, is a rising young coach, who has been with the Celtics for six seasons, the last four as Brad Stevens’ top assistant.

Larranaga was considered for the Celtics’ job before they hired Stevens, one of the best coaches in the league. He has interviewed for head coaching jobs in Philadelphia and Memphis previously. The Celtics have reached the postseason for four straight seasons, and had the NBA’s top-rated defense

One of Larranaga’s strengths is a Knicks’ focus now: player development. He spent two seasons coaching the Erie BayHawks, which was the Knicks’ Developmental League affiliate before they purchased their own team in 2014. Jay’s father, Jim, is the head coach at the University of Miami.

After the Knicks fired Hornacek following a 29-53 season, Perry and Mills talked about wanting to find a strong defensive coach, who can relate well with the players and will hold them accountable.

They’re doing their due diligence as they try to find who they believe is the right person to lead the franchise through this rebuild.