SALT LAKE CITY — Knicks president Steve Mills and coach Jeff Hornacek left the arena floor together following shootaround and had a private conversation outside the visiting locker room on Friday.

A report Thursday detailed that the Knicks coach’s future is uncertain. Hornacek, however, said he’s very comfortable with the support he’s received from management and they’re all on the same page.

Hornacek said he isn’t worried about his job, and that despite the Knicks’ fast start to the season, Mills and general manager Scott Perry haven’t changed their expectations. This was considered a rebuilding and developing year before the season started, and Hornacek said it still is.

“Scott and Steve, everybody’s still on the same page of trying to get our young guys opportunities,” Hornacek said following Friday’s shootaround. “We’re still trying to win games. We still want to establish an identity where defensively we’re going to get after it all the time and we’re building toward that. It’s great to have their support.”

Hornacek said if anyone’s expectations have changed, it’s the players. The Knicks running out to a 17-14 start because of a heavy home schedule had the players constantly talking about the postseason. But the Knicks have come down to earth.

They take a 20-25 record into Friday night’s game against the Jazz, and have lost 11 of their last 14. Hornacek stressed the importance of winning, but he said it’s still about the team growing and developing.

“You hear them [the players] talking about, ‘Oh we can make the playoffs.’ We never said it,” Hornacek said. “We said we want to get better and we want to grow. Part of our talk was you can’t worry about the results. You just got to go out there and if you do your best and try to improve the results will come. When you start thinking about win or lose, all of a sudden your mentality becomes different. We got to get back to that.

“You always want to win. We know it’s a process that we kind of got to grow to. Players want to win every game. Coaches want to win every game. Management wants to win every game. But you also have to keep that big picture in mind and always think about, ‘Are we making strides or are we just trying to win games and the strides stop?’ We always have to keep that in mind.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Management probably is more focused on the roster with the trade deadline less than three weeks away. The Knicks still need a point guard and they want a wing player. They could be sellers if the Knicks continue to fade, and try to add more young players and assets.

Regardless, there are no guarantees Hornacek will be coaching the Knicks beyond this season. Former president Phil Jackson hired Hornacek, not Mills or Perry. The new regime has brought in several new front office people. It would be difficult for Hornacek to go into next season on an expiring contract. The report said former Knick Mark Jackson is a possible replacement.

But Courtney Lee came out in support of Hornacek, saying his job security shouldn’t be questioned right now.

“I think he’s been doing a phenomenal job, man,” Lee said. “You can’t blame some of these errors in games on him, man, because we’re the ones out there.

“You give us the blueprint and we’re supposed to go out there and execute. So when we go out there and we’re messing up plays or we get good shots and we’re just missing them, or we’re not starting games with enough intensity and effort on the defensive end, you can’t blame him for that. That’s on us. That’s something on us as players have to come together collectively and fix. I think he’s done a great job.”

Hornacek definitely feels more support from management than his first coaching job in Phoenix.

The Suns won 48 games in a rebuilding year, and then expectations changed throughout the organization. Some injuries and ill-advised trades tore down that team. He was fired during his third season. Hornacek is just focused on building the Knicks up and not concerned about his own future.

“No,” he said. “No. You just keep doing the best you can. The coaches, we work hard with what we’re trying to do. Players are trying to do their best. It’s a constant job that you continue to work at. We do our jobs.”