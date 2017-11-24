Jeff Hornacek’s halftime speech resonated

ATLANTA — Jeff Hornacek was surprised at the big deal that was made about what he said to his players at halftime of the Wednesday’s win over the Raptors.

Courtney Lee described what Hornacek said as “a little explicit.” Whatever he said, it worked: the Knicks went on a 28-0 run in the third quarter.

“Boy,” Hornacek said following Friday morning’s shootaround. “They haven’t played for the coaches I’ve played if they think that that was harsh.

“I guess that’s how they took it. You get in halftime sometimes, a lot of times they see what they can do better. They probably don’t want the coaches to tell them that, but sometimes you have to. It was a general speech for everybody. Just glad they came out in the second half and played well.”

Hornacek played for Jerry Sloan in Utah. Sloan didn’t hold back when he talked to his players. When Hornacek was asked how players today would handle playing for Sloan, he smiled wide and said, “I don’t know. I don’t know” before laughing.

The Knicks were down 11 at the half, then erupted for 41 points in the third quarter. Lee, who felt Hornacek was talking to him, sparked the big run with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists in the third.

“What’s great about it is if you can say things in general terms they don’t know who you’re talking to and about,” Hornacek said. “It may hit five or six of those guys to cover stuff. I don’t think it was that big of a talk.”

Hardaway’s return

Tim Hardaway Jr., who spent the past two seasons with the Hawks, returns to face his old team Friday night with his current one playing well. Hardaway is coming off a game in which he scored a career-best 38 points.

Hardaway said being back is “nothing to get emotional about,” but he often credits the Hawks for pushing him to become a more complete player.

“They really did,” Hardaway said. “Made me mature as a ballplayer on and off the floor. Just all out competitor, just to grinding, the after hours, time spent here with the coaching staff, the strength coach - it’s very memorable. Very excited to be back and playing in front of everybody.

Noah quarantined

Joakim Noah didn’t join the team for this two-game trip that concludes Saturday in Houston because of a stomach illness, Hornacek said. He wasn’t at Wednesday’s game either. Hornacek said he “didn’t want to take a chance” of getting the other players sick. Noah has been inactive every game since coming off the suspended list Nov. 13.