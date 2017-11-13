This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Joakim Noah inactive for Knicks against the Cavaliers

Jeff Hornacek wants to bring the veteran center along slowly.

Joakim Noah speaks to the media after a

Joakim Noah speaks to the media after a training camp practice on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

By Mike Rose and Al Iannazzone  michael.rose@newsday.com, al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Knicks veteran center Joakim Noah is inactive for Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.

Noah’s 20-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs that began last season came to an end after the Knicks’ win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night at the Garden. Moah missed the Knicks’ first 12 games of this season.

“I’m not going to lie,” Noah said last week. “It was very humbling, very tough, to not be able to be with the guys, to have to stay back and watch the games alone. That’s been tough. It’s been a long couple weeks. I’m happy we’re playing well. And I’m just happy to be back with the team.”

Noah, 32, suffered through an injury-plagued and ineffective 2016-17 season after being signed to a four-year, $72-million free-agent contract by Phil Jackson.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said before Monday night’s game that he would bring Noah along slowly. He said Noah was voted defensive captain and he will sit behind the bench and be involved that way.

The Knicks waived Mindaugas Kuzminskas to make room for Noah. Hornacek said the Knicks wanted depth at point guard with Jarrett Jack back from major knee surgery and Ron Baker being banged up. The Knicks decided to keep veteran Ramon Sessions, instead of keeping Kuzminskas.

Hornacek said Baker hurt his shoulder in Sunday night’s G-League game. Baker is on the inactive list.

