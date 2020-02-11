GREENBURGH, N.Y. — It sounds as if not even a World-Wide power broker may be able to lure John Calipari from Kentucky.

Though the Knicks appear to be on the cusp of creating a highly-regarded and Calipari-friendly front office behind Leon Rose — expected to be the team’s new president — and William Wesley, the influential consultant known as World Wide Wes, the Knicks players closest to the famed Kentucky coach said they don’t believe that it’ll be enough to bring Calipari back to the NBA.

Last Friday, agent David Falk added credence to the Calipari-to-Knicks rumor, saying he would “take bets on how long it's going to take before they hire John Calipari to be the next coach,” according to his interview on WFAN’s Beningo and Roberts. “I'd say 30 seconds.”

Calipari has said a number of times that he plans to remain in Kentucky, and his former Wildcats players Julius Randle and Kevin Knox said they saw no reason to not believe their old coach.

“He said he’s coming,” said Randle, laughing and clearly joking. “He’s in. I’m sure he’ll be here soon. Make sure you all tell him I said that.”

But, seriously: “I think he’s sitting on a pretty high throne in Kentucky and I think he’s very comfortable there, but I can’t speak for him,” Randle said. “But looking from the outside, I think he’s living great in Kentucky right now and they’re doing great.”

Knox was even more definitive, saying Calipari says what he means and Knox doesn't expect that to change now. The two spoke just the day before, when Knox texted to wish him a happy birthday.

“When Cal said he’s not going to do something, he’s pretty solid,” Knox said. “I think he came out in multiple reports [saying] that he didn’t want to do it. I mean, Cal loves Kentucky. He runs that state. The fans love him there. He’s got the basketball program on lock there, so I don’t think he’ll leave that opportunity of helping kids get to the NBA . . . He really doesn’t want to leave.”

So continues the speculation surrounding the Knicks, which is getting louder and louder as the All-Star break approaches. Interim coach Mike Miller has had success, recently putting together a four-game winning streak and shoring up a defense that struggled early in the season, but recent news makes it appear likely that the franchise will look elsewhere. Much of that came from Steve Stoute, who was recently hired in an effort to re-brand the team. Stoute had said on ESPN’s First Take that the team’s new image will also require a new coach and coaching staff, a statement he later rescinded.

"There has to be a change so there is a change," Stoute said originally. "That change will bring a new coach and new coaches." Stoute later apologized in a statement, saying he was spurred by his “excitement to defend the Knicks on live TV.”

The Knicks also distanced themselves from those comments with the statement: “While Steve Stoute is a valued contributor to the Knicks’ marketing and branding efforts, he does not speak on behalf of New York Knicks personnel and basketball operations. Any decisions regarding the operations of the team will be made by the new president of the New York Knicks.”

Also on his First Take appearance, Stoute said the Knicks need to change their image to be more in line with being a team that, like the Yankees or Cowboys, is synonymous with the sport it represents. To wit, despite not winning a championship in 46 years and not reaching the playoffs since the 2012-2013 season, Forbes Tuesday reported that the franchise is still the most valuable in the NBA, valued at $4.6 billion, a 15 percent increase from last year.

The caliber of player they're currently able to entice, though, doesn’t reflect that, Stoute said. That was further underlined last offseason, when the Knicks were rebuffed by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who went to the Nets — a team that is trying to build its image in a way that competes with the likes of Madison Square Garden and superstar fans like Spike Lee.

“We’ve got to get athletes to believe that they can come here and actually be their best selves,” Stoute said. “That hasn’t transpired over recent times and I understand some of the reasons why. We have to solve that issue. I think there’s a culture of winning and excitement that New York City has.”

And landing Calipari could be a coup. He hasn’t coached in the NBA since 1999, but has sent a continuous stream of high draft picks into the league. That said, going from college coaching to the NBA is a significant adjustment because of the pace, caliber of player, and egos involved.

“He helped me out a lot,” Knox said of Calipari. “He stayed on me 24/7 . . . He stopped practice a lot of times just to yell at me, cuss me out. And that all just got me going. It lit a fire underneath my bottom. That was something I needed, in college especially, in that long of a season, when you’re trying to get to the NBA.”

That, though, won’t play quite as well in the superstar-driven NBA — something of which Calipari is no doubt aware.

“It’s different — I wish he would cuss me out now,” Randle said affectionately. “I’d have something to say to him. It’s different but one thing about Cal, man, he’s a great motivator. I learned so many life lessons when I was at Kentucky about being a man, about being a basketball player in general. He’s a great motivator for sure.”

Notes & quotes:

Mitchell Robinson, Allonzo Trier, Damyean Dotson and Maurice Harkless didn't practice because of illness, but they are probable for Wednesday . . . According to AP, Forbes is listing the average value of NBA franchises over $2 billion for the first time, a figure that has grown nearly 600% in the last decade. The average NBA franchise is now valued at just over $2.1 billion, with Forbes saying the Knicks — worth $4.6 billion by the magazine’s calculations — ranking atop the league list. The Los Angeles Lakers were listed with a worth of $4.4 billion by Forbes, with the Golden State Warriors at $4.3 billion. The Nets are valued at $2.5 billion.