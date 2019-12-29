While the Knicks are still trying to find their way to mount a semblance of consistent performance night after night and really, even within games, there is one player who has begun to find his stride.

Julius Randle has scored at least 30 points in each of the Knicks last three games. The Knicks have had mixed results in the games - an embarrassing loss at home to the Wizards, then a win over the Nets in Brooklyn and a win over an even more depleted Wizards squad. In the last two, you could point to defensive performances for the victories. But to survive the Knicks needed offense from somewhere, and it was Randle who provided it.

“I’m just playing with confidence, man,” Randle said. “I put in way too much work, sacrifice way too much of my free time with family, friends, whatever it is, to try to get better at my craft.

“Like I said, things are going to have to turn around eventually. I just take things game by game; focus, not really worry about the big picture. When it comes to that just take it game by game, keep working, keep my head down, keep working, keep trying to lead these guys with the right spirit, the right attitude. Most important thing is the win. That’s all I care about is the win.”

The wins have been hard to come by and the losses have weighed heavily on Randle, who was the lone free agent signed to a deal guaranteed beyond this season - and the highest-priced free agent of the seven they brought in.

He has flourished since the coaching change from David Fizdale to Mike Miller, having shot 44.2 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from beyond the arc for 16.8 points per game during Fizdale’s 22 games as coach before upping all of those numbers under Miller - 47.9 percent shooting, 37.4 percent from three-point range and averaging 22.6 points per game. And perhaps just as importantly, he has reduced his turnovers from 3.3 per game to 2.1.

“I prepare the same. I work the same,” Randle said. “That doesn’t change. Coach is doing a great job of putting me in great spots. My teammates are putting me in great spots. Everything I’m doing out there I’m trying to do efficiently and best for the team. The only thing that matters is the win. If I have to go out and be aggressive and efficient, I’m going to do that because I just want to win.

“Hard work always gets rewarded. I know how much time I’ve put into this game, how hard I’ve worked. I see how hard the guys around me work. Like I’ve said, it can’t rain forever. Eventually, it has to turn if you keep buying in and keep buying in as a group.”

“He has been fantastic,” Miller said. “I mean, he’s had obviously a very good year. These last three, four games, whatever it’s been, he’s played at such a level and it’s not just the scoring. He’s doing so many different things. But the scoring is all timely, it’s when we need a basket, he’s got such a confidence about him. He’s making all the plays. He’s really conscious of doing the other things. He’s really impacting [the games].”