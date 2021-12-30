DETROIT — The Knicks announced on Thursday that Julius Randle is in the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss Friday night's game in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

The Knicks have been hit hard with the health and safety protocols this season, and Randle is now the latest to get caught up in it. Before Randle landed in the protocols, something seemed off with him, and the Knicks had not disclosed what it is. When Randle returns from the protocols, the Knicks will be tasked with getting their star player back to the form he displayed last season when he carried the team on his shoulders and earned All-NBA second-team honors and was named the league’s Most Improved Player.

"He’s nicked up," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said after Wednesday's win in Detroit. "I think that he’s giving us everything he has. That’s what I love about him. He’s not making any excuses. He just gets out there, he keeps going."

Randle had not been on the injury report before landing in the protocols and was not made available to the media after Wednesday's game. He has not seemed like the same player as last season — not just in his waning offensive numbers, but his movement and effort on the floor. Randle and the other starters were left on the bench for the final 15 minutes as the bench saved them from an embarrassing loss against the Pistons.

While there has been some talk about adjusting and adapting to the new starting lineup, with Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier added to the team to provide more offense after Randle was shut down in the playoffs by Atlanta last season, the numbers don’t exactly bear that out. In the first 19 games, he was shooting 42% overall and 33.9% from beyond the arc. Then in the 10 games that Walker was benched, Randle shot 43.2% overall and 35.4% from three. Since Walker returned to the lineup in the last six games, Randle’s numbers have dipped to 38.1% and 25.7%. In these last two games Randle has shot 7-for-31, including 2-for-11 for five points Wednesday.

Can the Knicks repeat last season’s success if Randle doesn’t get right?

"Well, Jules is still trying to find himself," Taj Gibson said. "You know what I’m saying? Jules was phenomenal for us last year. But this year he’s going to do the same thing. He’s our All-Star.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We’ve got to find ways to get him going a lot easier. But we’ll figure that out in practice. That’s why luckily for us we got a win. We can watch film tomorrow. We can work on execution, work on what we’ve got to do better, try to scratch out another one. We’re trying to dig ourselves out of that deficit of losses that we had. And we’re just taking it one game at a time. We feel this is the time, we feel we’ve got a good chance of getting some games back. It’ll come. It’s a long season, but he understands what he has to do. He has all of us behind him to help him."