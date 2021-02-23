TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks' Julius Randle selected to All-Star team for first time in his career

Julius Randle, center, of the Knicks looks to

Julius Randle, center, of the Knicks looks to pass as Jarred Vanderbilt, left, and Anthony Edwards, right, of the Timberwolves defend during the first half of an NBA game Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Credit: AP/Sarah Stier

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
While some players questioned the decision by the NBA to hold an All-Star Game this season with a pandemic still raging, Julius Randle never did, hopeful that for the first time in his career he would be selected.

Tuesday night he got his wish. Randle was selected by the Eastern Conference coaches as a reserve for the team. His numbers were All-Star worthy, averaging 23.2 points, 11 rebounds and 5.5 assists entering Tuesday’s game against Golden State. But more than that he has emerged this season as the clear leader, on the floor and in the locker room, for the Knicks.

"My goal was never just to play in the NBA," Randle said before learning the news Tuesday. "I always felt that I would get there. I just wanted to be the best player I could possibly be and reach my potential. And I try to push myself every day to do so. It would mean a lot, it would definitely be a milestone. But I’m just going to keep working and getting better every day."

Randle had put up numbers that were similar to All-Star players before, but without ever being on a playoff team he was looked at it in some ways as a compiler. But with Tom Thibodeau and the new coaching staff in place Randle has become something more, a clear leader and spokesman while the Knicks are in the middle of the playoff picture.

 

"I think I get that validation [with] how they play me every night. With the double teams," Randle said. "How they try to game plan, all that type of stuff. Obviously, the All-Star nod would be amazing. Every player strives to do that. Work extremely hard to put yourself in those positions. I’m not going to downplay that. It would be amazing. I just think over the course of my career, from year to year, jumping to this year, the improvement is what I’m most proud of."

Randle is the first Knick to make the game since Kristaps Porzingis in 2018.

"I’ve said this many times, I think his numbers speak for themselves," Thibodeau said. "It’s the impact on winning. I know how his teammates feel about him, I know how the coaching staff, our organization, our fans feel about him. He’s certainly being recognized in our eyes and hopefully, the rest of the league will see it that way. But he’s had a monster season and he’s the engine that makes us go."

