Knicks' Julius Randle shines against Boston Celtics as he vies for All-Star nod 

BOSTON — Julius Randle was surrounded by media in the postgame locker room at TD Garden late Thursday night and there was a lot to talk about — most notably his own 37-point performance and the Knicks' surprising overtime win over the Boston Celtics. And then Obi Toppin wandered through the locker room.

“Great game, Julius Randle,” Toppin shouted and then yelled for the reporters to ask Randle about his dunking ability, exclaiming, “He’s a dunker, a straight dunker.”

Randle laughed and shook his head, then quietly said, “Why can’t I just have mature teammates, man? My kids are more mature than him.”

The 28-year-old Randle is the old man of the Knicks rotation these days, but he also is playing like a youngster with few miles on his body — and also like an All-Star on a night when he put this performance on display on national television shortly after the All-Star starters were announced. He was left out of that mix but is mounting a strong case for a reserve role for the second time in his career.

Sharing the court with MVP candidate Jayson Tatum and likely All-Star Jaylen Brown, there were long stretches where Randle was seemingly the best player on the floor — draining five three-point field goals and notably, as Toppin said, soaring to the rim for athletic and emphatic dunks over the Celtics defenders.

“I like the force that he’s playing with,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He’s doing it different ways and he’s hard to guard when he does that. He’s doing it - moving without the ball. He’s doing it in the post, he’s doing it off the dribble, he’s doing it in transition with the three. He’s playing off people really well. And he’s creating rhythm for everybody. That’s a big plus.”

He gets another opportunity for a national audience Saturday when the Knicks travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets in what seemed like a three-game ordeal on the schedule, but the Knicks have managed to pick up wins against Cleveland and Boston already.

Randle may earn a reserve spot on the Eastern Conference squad and he certainly has made a case — having played in all 50 games this season, averaging a team-best 24.8 points and 10.9 rebounds. While Toppin and the highlight reels may focus on the dunks, an indication of the shape Randle is in this season, he ranks among the league leaders in three-point attempts and is converting 34.6%, far above the 30.8% last season.

Even as the elder statesman in the rotation, his play is earning supporters. Before the game on the TNT studio show, Shaquille O’Neal called him, “Randolph,” and when he was corrected, said, “Whatever his name is.” When it was over, Randle’s mother posted on social media, “Bet they know his correct name now!!! MR. RANDLE! Write it down take a picture of it to remember. Put some respect on my son name.”

"Bet they know his correct name now!!! MR RANDLE! Write it down take a picture of it to remember. Put some respect on my son's name"



–– Julius Randle's mom Carolyn Kyles on Shaq & TNT calling Randle "Randolph"



Randle with 37 as the Knicks win on TNT pic.twitter.com/xSX7FAEEao — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 27, 2023

When the crew made their All-Star reserve selections they all — including O’Neal — gave their vote to Randle.