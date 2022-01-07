Julius Randle fights a battle he can't win

It might have seemed like a battle the Knicks couldn’t win when they fell behind by 25 points Thursday night to the Celtics at Madison Square Garden. That, it turned out, wasn’t true as Evan Fournier’s 41 points, Julius Randle’s aggressive play and RJ Barrett’s last-second prayer pulled out the improbable comeback.

The much harder fight came late in the game and after, when Randle let his frustrations boil over and first signaling thumbs down to the fans who had turned from boos to cheers. And then after the game explaining his message to the hometown fans as, "Shut the [expletive] up."

This is a battle that, even if Randle felt he got his message out, can’t be won. He signed a four-year extension this past summer after a career season in which he earned second-team All-NBA honors and was named the league’s Most Improved Player. And last season when fans were allowed in the Garden, he was regularly serenaded with chants of "M-V-P."

But this season the Knicks have struggled to repeat their success and Randle’s production has not matched what he did last season. The Garden crowd and social media voices have not been kind and he’s heard the talk that Obi Toppin should get his minutes on the court and even celebrations when he was entered into the NBA’s health and safety protocols last week.

On Wednesday, he insisted he didn’t care about any opinions outside of the locker room and front office of the Knicks. But on Thursday, he heard the boos and when they turned to cheers he had had enough.

"Jules, getting to know him, he’s an emotional guy," Fournier said. "Because he puts emotion into everything he does. I did not see what happened. He probably wasn’t happy about that.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Honestly, no big deal. If I were him, playing hard as hell, and he played well. So when you give everything you have into something, and you give so much into something, and it doesn’t work out, or you’re being called out, it’s frustrating. But it’s the business we’re in. And Julius is the image of the franchise. He’s the star player, so of course he’s going to get more criticism. And I think he understands that."

Randle is not the first player to feel the frustration or to express it — not even the first in New York to attempt the exact same move in the last year as the Mets can tell him. But it’s war he can’t win. And on nights like Thursday, when he struggled early with a listless performance he heard the boos and when he woke — whether it was the crowd or something else — he heard cheers.

"I don’t understand," Charles Barkley said on TNT after the game. "As a player, this is the way thing works. We ain’t doctors, we ain’t lawyers. If you play good people cheer you. If you play bad, people boo you. That’s the deal you make with fans."

Randle’s frustration could be understood, particularly the things he read online when he was quarantined after testing positive and being placed in protocols. But as Barkley noted, it’s the way it works. Randle was hardly received as a hero his first year in New York and rebounded to win them over.

"If I remember well, his first year here he was getting booed consistently," Fournier said. "And then he bounced back and had an incredible year so that shows a lot of mental toughness. So I’m not worried about him."

"He plays basketball," Barrett said. "What’d he have, another 20-point game tonight. He’s playing, man. He’s hooping no matter what. All we can control is what we do, us in the locker room, us in this organization. Just play together and try to win."