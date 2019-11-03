The Knicks are hoping that tinkering with their starting lineup will help jump-start Julius Randle’s game.

Knicks coach David Fizdale announced before Sunday night’s game against Sacramento at Madison Square Garden that Bobby Portis would be starting at center in place of Mitchell Robinson.

The thinking being that Portis, who unlike Mitchell has an outside shot, will space the floor better and open things up for Randle. It’s a small sampling, but entering the Kings game, the Knicks were a plus-10 with Portis and Randle on the floor together.

Randle, the Knicks top offseason acquisition, entered the game averaging a double-double (14.3 points, 11 rebounds).

Yet, since opening the season with a 25-point, 11-rebound game against San Antonio, his production has fallen. A career 50 percent shooter, Randle entered Sunday night’s game shooting just 43.6 percent and was 1-for-15 from three-point range. In the Knicks' loss to Boston on Friday night, he was held to eight points and took just seven shots.

Randle, 24, averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds last season for the New Orleans Pelicans. However, he wasn’t the primary focus of the defenses on that team because he had Anthony Davis as a teammate.

“It’s new. He hasn’t seen people running two and three people at him before,” Fizdale said. “It’s just a matter of his learning to play against those defenses and understanding how to attack them.”

Sacramento coach Luke Walton coached Randle when they were both with the Lakers. Walton believes it's only a matter of time before he gets his game going.

“I loved coaching Julius,” Walton said. “How hard he plays, what he’s capable of doing. It was fun helping to grow him as a player. I’m happy he’s had some success and has a new opportunity here. I know they are off to a slow start, but the city will really embrace him as they get to know him.”