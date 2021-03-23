Julius Randle sat down in front of the camera to talk Tuesday morning, now calm with no need to have his interview session abruptly ended.

When Randle last talked, following Sunday night’s frustrating loss to Philadelphia, his interview lasted less than 30 seconds, but he was intent on getting his message out in that time no matter what it cost him.

"Blown call by the officials," a visibly angry Randle said that night. "Not enough contact for them to call the play. I don’t know who it was — Nerlens [Noel] — but clearly he had possession. After all the fouling and everything that was going on, for them to call that and decide the game is [expletive] ridiculous. They have to do a better job. It’s too many games like this."

Message delivered. And Tuesday afternoon the NBA predictably applied the fine, announcing a $15,000 penalty for, according to NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe, "directing inappropriate language toward a game official and public criticism of the officiating."

Randle was willing to pay the price after the Knicks suffered their third loss to an Eastern Conference contender in a week, all three losses coming with the chance for the Knicks to pull it out in the final minute. Sunday, Randle was whistled for a foul, which was confirmed Monday in the NBA’s Last Two-Minute Report. But the late-game struggles had him understandably frustrated.

"I’m just going to say no comment, man," Randle said Tuesday of the NBA confirming the call. "There’s no point in really getting into that game and what was going on. I’m just going to say no comment.

"We’re right there. Our fight has been there every game. Our togetherness, our willingness to compete on a night and night basis. against these top teams, we’re right there. We just need a little more to get over the hump. We’re working every day to get there."

Randle was whistled for traveling when he was lining up a potential tying three-pointer in overtime in Brooklyn last week. He then stalked after referee Scott Foster, having to be pulled away by teammates and team officials. Then not only was he called for the foul, which provided Philadelphia with the decisive points in overtime to clinch the game, but he also had a chance for a winning shot at the end after the free throws by the Sixers, but misfired.

"It’s not tough," Randle said. "You’ve just got to move onto the next play, focus on the task at hand. I got a good look that I’ll make plenty of times. A shot that I was comfortable taking. it went in and out. It is what it is. Got to move on.

"I’m learning [to close out a game]. I’m definitely learning. I’m always learning and growing. I know my spots where I want to get to. It’s just about picking and choosing, just having a balance throughout the game, a balance of passing and scoring and down the stretch when plays need to be made I’m still getting better at it. it’s part of my growth process for sure."

The Knicks had leads disappear in each of those games as they struggled down the stretch. It wasn’t just Randle, but he knows that defenses will clamp down on him when the game is on the line.

"We just know when the fourth quarter comes the intensity goes up, the game gets a little bit more physical," he said. "The intensity goes up. Winning time. You know you’re in winning mode. You’ve got to be strong with the ball. you’ve got to be aggressive, confident, all that type of stuff. I don’t know if it’s really more so coverages change. A lot of times in the fourth teams might blitz and trap a lot more aggressively to get players out of rhythm or keep them out of their spots. You have that aspect of it. But really it’s just the intensity is raised another level during those moments."

The intensity was evident from Randle, too — on the court and in his postgame interview.