The Knicks finished off a five-game, 10-day road trip on Saturday night with hardly the ending they had hoped for, blowing a 23-point second-half lead to the Portland Trail Blazers, a team that had already given up on the season.

But there was one glimmer of hope as the Knicks completed the 1-4 road trip and went through the trade deadline idle. Julius Randle — the Julius Randle who carried the team last season to the No. 4 seed in the East — finally appeared.

Randle, who had to answer questions about his own future with the team as his play drastically dropped from last season’s production, emerged from the trip with five-game averages of 29.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists. So depending on whether you are a glass-half-full type or already drowning with the team, you can decide whether Randle’s return to form portends some sort of run by the Knicks or if it means that even when he’s at his best it isn’t enough to push the team to wins.

Randle had 28 points, 16 rebounds and six assists Saturday and the Knicks still could not figure out a way to hang on at the Moda Center despite Portland fielding a team that included two starters who had only joined the team days earlier.

"Honestly, I’m encouraged in a sense of this was a tough trip," Randle said, adopting the glass-half-full approach. "We played some really good teams on this trip. We were in the game and really gave ourselves a shot to win four of the five games. So I mean it’s encouraging in that sense.

"But it’s also very disappointing that we were 1-4, easily could have gone 4-1. It’s tough. It’s tough. But for me it sucks, got a long plane ride back home. Flush it and see how I can help our team . . . finish off strong these last two games before the [All-Star] break. Hopefully, we come back refreshed."

Randle’s play was a bright spot on the trip after he arrived on the road with a season filled with problems. He had feuded with hometown fans at Madison Square Garden, been fined by the NBA for refusing to speak to the media and very visibly sulked on the court at times, seeming distracted and distant from the team.

Randle isn’t exactly back to last season — he shot 29.8% from three-point range on the trip. And the Knicks were without RJ Barrett in the final two games after he suffered a sprained left ankle.

Is a return to form by Randle enough? The 1-4 record on the trip may be an indication that it is not — and cause more head-shaking about the decision to hold their cards at the trade deadline. The Knicks have two home games before the All-Star break against Oklahoma City and the Nets. That Brooklyn matchup starts another brutal stretch in which they face the Nets, Miami and Philadelphia at home and then a seven-game road trip.

"Tough trip for us," Kemba Walker said. "It wasn’t good. We had one good win. We were hoping to build off that win, but unfortunately, we didn’t. Obviously, it just wasn’t a really good trip for us."