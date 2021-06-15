TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks forward Julius Randle's latest honor is second-team all-NBA selection

Julius Randle #30 of the Knicks celebrates late

Julius Randle #30 of the Knicks celebrates late in overtime after he fed the ball to Alec Burks and he shot a three pointer against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2021. Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

Julius Randle’s season may be over, but the Knicks forward continues to pile up the honors.

Randle, who was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player and earned a spot on his first All-Star team this season, was named to the All-NBA second team.

Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 assists and 6.0 assists per game while leading the Knicks to a 41-31 season and the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference before a disappointing finish in the opening round of the playoffs, losing to Atlanta in five games.

Randle appeared on 97 of the 100 ballots, including 16 first-team votes. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was the top vote-getter among forwards, his 100 first-team votes more than any other player at any position. Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers took the other first-team forward spot with 323 total points (28 first-team votes, 58 second team and nine third team).

Randle was next on total points with 243 (16 first-team votes, 46 second team and 35 third team). He beat out the Lakers’ LeBron James, who was named as the other second-team forward with 174 points (two first-team votes, 44 second team and 32 third team). Miami’s Jimmy Butler and the Clippers’ Paul George were third-team forwards. Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson of New Orleans, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton also received votes at forward.

Randle became the first Knicks player to earn All-NBA honors since Carmelo Anthony in 2013.

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Taijuan Walker #99 of the Mets reacts after
Walker strikes out 12, Mets stay hot in victory over Cubs
James Harden #13 of the Nets warms up
Harden returns to Nets' starting lineup for Game 5 against Bucks
Kevin Durant #7 and James Harden #13 of
Barker: Harden couldn't leave Durant out there by himself
The Yankees' Luis Severino throws during a 2020
Luis Severino's return to Yankees delayed at least a month
Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on from the
Cashman: Yanks' uneven play brings 'scrutiny' to Aaron Boone
People walk in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday after
Cuomo lifting pandemic restrictions: New York going back 'to life as we know it' after reaching vaccine threshold
Didn’t find what you were looking for?