Julius Randle’s season may be over, but the Knicks forward continues to pile up the honors.

Randle, who was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player and earned a spot on his first All-Star team this season, was named to the All-NBA second team.

Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 assists and 6.0 assists per game while leading the Knicks to a 41-31 season and the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference before a disappointing finish in the opening round of the playoffs, losing to Atlanta in five games.

Randle appeared on 97 of the 100 ballots, including 16 first-team votes. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was the top vote-getter among forwards, his 100 first-team votes more than any other player at any position. Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers took the other first-team forward spot with 323 total points (28 first-team votes, 58 second team and nine third team).

Randle was next on total points with 243 (16 first-team votes, 46 second team and 35 third team). He beat out the Lakers’ LeBron James, who was named as the other second-team forward with 174 points (two first-team votes, 44 second team and 32 third team). Miami’s Jimmy Butler and the Clippers’ Paul George were third-team forwards. Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson of New Orleans, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton also received votes at forward.

Randle became the first Knicks player to earn All-NBA honors since Carmelo Anthony in 2013.