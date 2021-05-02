The Knicks have stressed the need to take their season one step at a time. Sunday, they took the first step in what could be the most important stretch of the season without stumbling. And they did it well enough that even Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau could not resist emptying his bench early.

As they have been throughout the season, the Knicks were up to the task — winning a game that they had to get, the first stop on a six-game road trip being the lone meeting with a struggling opponent. The Knicks did what they had to, dominating the downtrodden Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center, 122-97.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 31 points in 30 minutes through three quarters before getting a well-deserved rest. RJ Barrett contributed 21 points and Derrick Rose chipped in with 24 points off the bench as the Knicks built the lead to as many as 35 points in the fourth quarter. With just under five minutes left the last of the starters was pulled.

The Knicks already had clinched a spot in at least the NBA’s play-in tournament during their three-day break thanks to a Chicago loss. But they weren’t leaving anything to chance with a game that figures to be the easiest step on the trail to the finish line this season. With this win the Knicks clinched at least a .500 record for the first time since the 2012-2013 season.

"It’s step by step," Thibodeau said before Sunday’s game. "Obviously, you have to put as many things in play as possible. The first thing you have to do is qualify. You’re striving to be the highest seed possible. As things fall into place, don’t get lost in what we’re trying to accomplish. Focus in on Houston. You have go get in first and you go day-by-day."

But the worst thing that can happen to the Knicks right now is finding trouble and they did in the third quarter of this one-sided game. With the Knicks already up 12 and having not trailed since the opening minutes of the game, Nerlens Noel suffered a sprained left ankle when he got tangled up with Kelly Olynyk, who had fallen back trying to take a charge from Barrett. Noel stayed down for a few moments and then walked straight back to the locker room under his own power before being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

With a back-to-back set concluding Monday in Memphis the Knicks could find themselves shorthanded in the middle. Mitchell Robinson is already out of action and now Noel could be out of action which would leave the Knicks with 35-year-old Taj Gibson, who was forced into nearly 32 minutes of action Sunday. They also have recently-signed Norvel Pelle.

With 11 wins in their last three games, the Knicks have ascended to fourth place in the Eastern Conference race. Few outside of their own locker room would have expected that, but the path to hold onto that spot and the home court advantage it would bring — or even to hold onto a top six spot and avoid the play-in tournament — won’t be easy. This was the first stop on a six-game road trip and the schedule grows much more difficult the rest of the way.

"I think that’s the important thing when you start the season," Thibodeau said. "You talk about all the things that can happen and the type of focus you want to maintain throughout. So you always begin with the end in mind. And you think about building the right habits so you don’t get distracted. It’s very easy in this league to get lost. That’s a big part of winning — your preparation to play each game. They all count the same."

While that may be true the opposition certainly gets tougher after this one. The Rockets have staggered through an NBA-worst 16-49 record.

"[We] try to approach it the same way we’ve been approaching the whole season, which is just taking everything one day at a time, one game at a time, trying to get better when we’re not on the floor and then when we’re on the floor playing together," Immanuel Quickley said. "The same things that we’ve been doing all season. We don’t want to change anything now. We just want to continue to sharpen everything that we do."