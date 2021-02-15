Maybe a week from now when the fans begin to trickle back into Madison Square Garden for the first time the sort of start the team got off to Monday night would be enough to drive the crowd into a frenzy and start off an end-to-end blowout for the home team.

But in a still-empty arena the Knicks built an early 14-point lead only to see it wiped out and the team facing a seven-point deficit in the third quarter. But just as at the start, the Knicks turned to Julius Randle to bail them out.

After scoring 17 points in the first quarter, Randle exploded again after the Knicks fell behind and finished with 44 points to lead the Knicks to a 123-112 win over the Hawks. Randle also had a career-high seven three-pointers.

It marked the third straight win for the Knicks, raising their record to 14-15 and pushing them two games ahead of the Hawks in the bunched-up Eastern Conference standings.

RJ Barrett added 21 points, Immanuel Quickley had 16 and Elfrid Payton 12. The Hawks were led by Trae Young with 23 points.

The Knicks needed the late heroics to hang on for this win. And as it had been much of the night, it was Randle who delivered. With the Knicks clinging to a two-point lead Randle saved a failing possession, burying a long three-point field goal with 3:18 remaining, pushing the advantage to 112-107. He then delivered a high-arcing jumper as he was nearly falling out of bounds on the baseline to give the Knicks an eight-point lead.

"It felt good, it felt really good," Randle said on the court afterward. "Pregame, doing my work I couldn’t make a shot. Guess I got all my misses out."

What would the Garden have sounded like with fans filling the rafters? Would the chants of Randle for All-Star echo through the arena? Instead, it was pumped-in sounds of applause as Randle certainly made a case for a spot in the game which will be played in Atlanta next month.

As Randle went to the microphone setup for the postgame courtside interview his teammates surrounded him and Theo Pinson said, "If this man’s not an All-Star it’s a problem."

The total was a new high as a Knick for Randle and just shy of his 45-points he scored as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans two years ago.

The three-game winning streak for the Knicks has them sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They have doubled their win total through 29 games from last season, when they were 7-22.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau stressed he doesn’t want his team worrying about the big picture right now. "I want our guys to understand the league and study the league, but the main thing is to be focused on what we have to do each and every day and then to prepare for each opponent," Thibodeau said. "I don’t want them looking too far ahead and I don’t want them looking behind. I want them looking at exactly what’s in front of us. If we do that the preparation for each game is huge.

"You want to build that habit each and every day. For the most part we’ve done that. There’s a lot of things we can improve upon and you can’t work on everything every day. So you have to prioritize the things that need the most work and focus in on those things. But also understanding who we’re playing against and trying to get accomplished in the game is critical, too."

Randle did get some much-needed help. Barrett, who had struggled with his offense the last four games and sat out the fourth quarter of the last two, converted an open corner three-pointer with 3:57 left to put the Knicks up five and then another three to put the lead at 115-107.

The Knicks led from the start, but saw the gap close to 66-63 at halftime. The Hawks then scored the first seven points of the second half, giving Atlanta its first lead of the game and prompting Thibodeau to call a quick timeout. The troubles continued, however, and the Knicks didn’t score until 3:36 into the third quarter when Randle drove inside. Randle then hit a pair of three-pointers to keep the Knicks close and Nerlens Noel took over for a minute, blocking shots on three straight trips as the Knicks pulled even. The Knicks built the lead to 95-90 entering the fourth quarter.