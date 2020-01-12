The last time the Knicks saw Julius Randle he was emotionally pummeled. He was being helped into a side room next to the visitors' locker room at the Staples Center where he got the details of the loss of his grandmother, Annie Page, last week.

He missed two games and flew back late Saturday night, joining his team in time to take the floor Sunday afternoon. And while the Knicks were missing several key pieces as they took on the Miami Heat, Randle didn’t feel alone. He had his teammates, who he’d cried with at their own family losses this season, and he felt like he had his grandmother with him.

That made his game-high 26 points and the key buckets down the stretch special as he helped lift the Knicks to a much-needed, 124-121 win over the Heat at Madison Square Garden.

RJ Barrett added 23 points and Kevin Knox had 17 for the Knicks (11-29). Jimmy Butler had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Miami (27-12).

“It’s extremely tough,” Randle said. “Lot of highs, a lot of lows. My grandmother left an incredible legacy and mark on my life and my family. It’s been tough. It'll still be tough. But tonight was special. I really felt her out there the whole time.”

Randle scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and gave the Knicks their first lead of the second half at 116-114, when he hit a three-pointer with 2:16 to play. He added a pair of free throws and then a layup 34.9 seconds remaining to put the Knicks up by 122-119.

He is the latest of the Knicks players to lose a family member this season, following Dennis Smith Jr. and Reggie Bullock. In those times, he served as a friend and consoler. His teammates did the same for him at this difficult time.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Randle said. “To lose somebody so important to you, like you said, we had a couple incidents, a couple things have happened to us as a group. It affects you. It affects all of us. I cried when these dudes lost their family members. It’s tough. I felt the same compassion from them, losing my grandmother. It’s tough. Got to keep going.

“It was hard. It was hard. But they’ve been unbelievably supportive from top to bottom. Ownership. Steve [Mills], Scott [Perry], coaches, teammates. Everybody has been amazingly supportive. It makes the process easier. It’s never going to be an easy process but it relieves a little bit of stress and pain away. Just being around these guys, like I said this is family.”

For much of the night, the sounds from the crowd at the Garden were loud chants of, “Let’s go Heat.” But in the final minutes the loud cries of, “De-fense,” echoed through the arena. And despite the usual rising point total, it didn’t sound like the home crowd was mocking the Knicks.

The cries were for a stop, just one stop, to try to change the fortunes for the slumping team.

But as the fans screamed for a stop, Butler launched an off-balance three-point attempt — drawing a foul from Bullock. And after the Knicks unsuccessfully challenged the call, it was ruled a foul and Butler made the first two free throws with 21.9 seconds left. But he clanked the third shot off the front of the rim. Barrett grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 16.8 seconds to play, missing the first free throw before hitting the second for a two-point lead.

The Heat called time and set up a possession to try and tie the score, Butler spun into the lane and missed a layup. But the ball went out of bounds off the Knicks, giving Miami another shot with 12 seconds left. This time Butler drove but as the defense converged he tried to slip a pass to Bam Adebayo. But the ball floated errantly and Barrett picked it up, was fouled and added one of two from the line, giving the Knicks a 124-121 win.

Miami had one last chance after Barrett’s second free throw misfired, giving the Heat the ball with 0.5 seconds remaining. Adebayo got the inbounds pass and threw up a desperation turnaround three that slipped cleanly through the net. But time had expired.