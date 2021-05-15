Julius Randle, Knicks tough out overtime win over Hornets 

First, there was a technical foul on RJ Barrett. Then Julius Randle went nose to nose with Charlotte’s Cody Zeller. Nerlens Noel and Zeller were then hit with double technicals. Add in the pressure of an overtime session, the physicality and the score both equally important indicators that the team is ready for the playoffs.

Tom Thibodeau wouldn’t want his team looking ahead - and there is still one game left in the regular season Sunday afternoon before the focus shifts to the playoffs. But with the rough-and-tumble throwback win, 118-109, over the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden Saturday, the Knicks served notice again that they are on a mission.

For the Knicks it was another day of taking care of their own business - winning to improve to 40-31 on the season. For the moment at least, it pushed them into the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference - tied with Atlanta, one-half game ahead of the Miami Heat who were playing later at night at Milwaukee.

The Knicks were led by Julius Randle, who posted a triple-double with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. But really, it was the defense that held the Hornets to just five points in overtime after a stingy fourth quarter.

The Knicks were back at basically what has been full strength for them - still missing only Mitchell Robinson - as Derrick Rose, who sat out Thursday with a sprained left ankle, warmed up and was ruled okay to play.

The Hornets closed the gap to 89-86 at the start of the fourth quarter and when they started the final period with an emphatic uncontested dunk by Jalen McDaniels and a drive by Malik Monk, Charlotte took its first lead of the game, 90-89.

The Hornets managed to hang on to the lead through the midpoint of the fourth quarter, building a 101-97 lead with a Terry Rozier layup with 6:45 left. The Knicks clawed back, but as Reggie Bullock and Immanuel Quickley each missed open threes that could have put the Knicks ahead, they were still chasing. But after a timeout, Randle hit a three-pointer to put them in front, 102-101.

Randle followed with a long jumper just inside the line as he isolated against P.J. Washington. And the Knicks defense took over - holding the Hornets without a field goal after Rozier’s bucket for more than six minutes until Rozier finally connected, driving by Randle with 37.8 seconds to play, tying the game at 104-104. In that span the Hornets were 0-for-5 — all from three-point range — with three turnovers and just one free throw. But the Knicks went silent offensively, too, scoring just 15 fourth-quarter points, and not scoring again after Randle’s basket with 4:34 left.

Randle drove quickly after a timeout and missed badly with 33 seconds left. Rozier misfired from three, but on a scramble Alec Burks appeared to gain possession, but McDaniels collided with him and no foul was called, the ball going out of bounds off of Burks with 10.1 seconds to play. DeVonte Graham had an open three, but misfired as time expired in regulation.

NOTES & QUOTES: Thibodeau said that Robinson, who has been sidelined since suffering a broken foot March 27, is continuing to work his way back, but would not be rushed into action for the playoffs. "He’s still in the rehab phase," he said. "Everything has gone really well. He’s actually going to the next phase, which is doing some work on the court. But there’s a progression to it, so he still has a ways to go in terms of individual work and then the next step after that would be 3-on-3 and that sort of thing. And then he’ll progress to 5-on-5 and then practice and then eventually games. But as I’ve said before, we’re not going to rush him along. We’re going to be cautious and make sure he goes through every phase of it properly. We just don’t want to take any chances with him."