LOS ANGELES — When Julius Randle was selected in the 2014 NBA Draft Lottery by the Lakers he imagined times like these, when the Lakers were championship contenders and the biggest show in basketball.

But his rookie season ended after one game when he suffered a fractured tibia on opening night and the Lakers didn’t seem to last much longer, winning just 21 games. He was healthy the next season, but the Lakers weren’t — winning just 17 games and finishing with the worst record in the Western Conference.

There were 25 and 35 win seasons to follow before he was set free to sign elsewhere as the Lakers shifted plans and cleared cap space to remake the roster into the powerhouse that emerged this season, already with 29 wins against just seven losses, more wins than they had in any of his first three seasons. He returned with the Knicks to face the Lakers Tuesday night with no hard feelings, no regrets.

“The fans are always amazing,” Randle said. “I got drafted here. It’s always going to hold a special place in my heart…It’s a place I got drafted. I spent four years of my career here. From the fan perspective and my team, it was a great experience.

“Do I wish it would have worked out differently? Honestly, man, I don’t get into the what ifs and all that type of stuff. It worked out how it was supposed to. I’m happy where I’m at now. Everything in life happens for a reason. You go through things for a reason. The highs and lows in life, that happens for a reason. It’s made me the person I am today and I’m extremely happy to be a Knick.”

Now after a one-year stop in New Orleans alongside Anthony Davis, who is an MVP candidate for the Lakers, he is a Knick and has the sort of role he imagined years ago. The ball is in his hands, serving as the leader of the Knicks — but very much feeling like the losing years in L.A.

While Davis has teamed up with LeBron James to form a powerhouse Lakers squad that seems up to the shiny championship trophies that overlook the practice court, serving as a reminder of the franchise history, Randle is the centerpiece of a seven-player free-agent class that hasn’t exactly turned the Knicks’ fortunes, bringing just a 10-26 record into Tuesday night’s game.

“You’ve got to go through highs and lows,” Randle said. “You’ve got to go through adversity and different types of situations to make you grow as a person and as a player and it’s definitely what this season has done. It’s definitely helped me grow from a mindset standpoint. As a leader, it’ll do dividends helping me going along as my career goes on, as the season goes on. Yeah, I’m definitely getting more comfortable and confident in that role.”

“I think he’s playing well,” Davis said of Randle. “Obviously, when you’re that No. 1 option all the attention is on you and it’s something he never really had to deal with. I talked to him a little bit about it. It’s something you’ve got to get used to. The more and more he gets to play that role the more he’ll figure it out.”

Randle insists that he has moved on and holds no ill will, expressing love for the Buss family that owns the Lakers. And he understands, if not the exact reasons why he couldn’t stay in Los Angeles for his career, that this is the business of the NBA.

“It’s not really looking at it from that perspective, even though I expected to spend my career here,” Randle said. “You find out pretty quick coming in that it’s a business. It’s a business, bro. I’m not surprised by anything.

“If the situation was right I would’ve been but it wasn’t the right situation…Honestly, that situation is in the past. I don’t want to get into why or why not. But I had a great experience in New Orleans and now I’m here having a great experience here. So I’m not going to get into the details and conversations. It’s over with.”