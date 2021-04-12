It seems long ago that Julius Randle carried with him the hopes of being one of the pieces to turn around the Lakers when he was drafted in the 2014 NBA Draft seventh overall. And maybe it was his first game as a professional when he suffered a broken leg, putting him out of action for the rest of the season, that he started to find his way out of town.

But the real parting came when he asked the Lakers to renounce his rights as the team signed LeBron James, signaling that his role was being replaced. He went to New Orleans to join forces with Anthony Davis, who then forced his way out, joining James in L.A.

Now, three seasons later with Randle as the leader, the Knicks took on the Lakers while James and Davis are nursing injuries. Asked Sunday if he looked forward to facing his old team, he said, "Always."

"I think when you look back at his career, that was the initial phase," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "And Julius has been challenged in a lot of different ways. Coming in and being hurt that first year so he pretty much missed that year. But every year he’s gotten better and better. So I think he’s learned a lot from each season.

"That’s what I like about his game — just the way he’s added each and every season. I think adding the three [point shot] this year was critical for him. But his overall play, his all-around play, I think he’s reading defenses a lot better, he’s making plays. I've said it many times, he’s our engine, he makes it go. And he still wants to get better, That’s what you love about him."

Pelle stays in, Henson remains out

John Henson signed a 10-day contract with the Knicks but has yet to suit up, suffering a calf injury in his first workout with the team. The last day of the deal is Wednesday when the Knicks are in New Orleans. The team announced Monday that Norvel Pelle, who signed with the Knicks two days earlier, has been signed to a second 10-day contract.