From the time that he arrived in New York as the 25th pick in the NBA Draft, Immanuel Quickley has had some of the usual learning curves to navigate, but one thing he has always had was the confidence to take on any assignment.

So Monday when he got his first starting assignment there was no hesitation from him, or coach Tom Thibodeau, to test himself against one of the best point guards in the game, Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving. And while the lessons weren’t easy to absorb, he was back on the floor with 3:45 to play when Frank Ntilikna fouled out trying to slow Irving.

With the Knicks down by just five it was a test that, pass or fail, Quickley was willing to take and Thibodeau was willing to put him through. With Spike Lee seated courtside at Barclays Center and a national television audience looking on, this felt like something more than just another night. Even in a nearly-empty arena it felt like a test for Quickley and the Knicks and in the end they couldn’t do enough, falling,117-112, to the Nets.

In the final minute Quickley misfired on a floater and Julius Randle rebounded it in traffic, firing it to the corner. But Alec Burks misfired on a three-pointer and when James Harden hit a pair of free throws the Knicks were down seven with just 28.6 remaining. RJ Barrett drove in for a dunk and the Knicks twice stymied the Nets inbounds effort, forcing a jump ball. Randle broke away for a dunk to close the gap to three. Barrett and Alec Burks then converged on Joe Harris in the backcourt, tying him up. Barrett was whistled for a foul as the Knicks came away with the ball and challenged the call.

The Knicks won the challenge, resulting in a jump ball at center court. Randle won the tap and Burks tracked it down in the backcourt, immediately calling time with 5.7 seconds remaining. But Randle (33 points) rose up for a three-pointer with Kyrie Irving defending. Irving appeared to get a hand on the ball and Randle came down with it and was called for traveling. Harden hit a pair from the line to put the game away.

As the teams headed off the floor Randle went after referee Scott Foster and Obi Toppin had to steer him away and to the locker room.

Quickley did his part, scoring 21 points and as expected, struggled against the veteran backcourt of the Nets at times. The rookie point guard was handed a tough assignment, matching up against Irving, but with Elfrid Payton (hamstring) and Derrick Rose (health and safety protocols) sidelined, Thibodeau decided put Quickley out there for the start.

"That's the challenge of the league," Thibodeau said. "I think when you look at our league, every night you're going to face a dynamic player. Kyrie's right up there at the top of the list. The way he can handle the ball, it's set up with his shooting, too. The guy's a great shooter, a great finisher. He can create offense all by himself. He's an offense unto himself.

"The thing I love about Immanuel is the way he approaches it. Every day he learns. That's why he's growing the way he is. He's a student of the game. This will be a good challenge. It's not an individual matchup, it's a team matchup. We have to be tied together. Everyone has to be part of it."

If everyone had to try to defend Irving, Harden and the rest of the dangerous Nets offense, it was up to Randle to carry the Knicks offense for much of the night. After a fast-break basket pulled the Knicks within seven points with 9:11 to play, Randle took a seat on the bench during a timeout. And he stayed there until the other nine players were on the court, milking every second of rest he could while the game was halted.

Randle was almost singlehandedly keeping the Knicks within reach of the Nets, so breathers were hard to come by for him. But when\ Thibodeau finally gave him a break, the Knicks, playing with a rag-tag ensemble against the star-studded Nets lineup, somehow kept creeping back into the game.

Down nine when Randle took a break, they trailed by just four when he returned three minutes later with 4:29 to play. In addition to his scoring, the Knicks’ All-Star forward finished with 12 rebounds and six assists, but it wasn’t enough to counter the Nets weapons. Barrett, who scored four straight points during the brief Randle respite in the fourth quarter, had 23 points.