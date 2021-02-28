And then in the third quarter, the wake-up call came and the Knicks suddenly looked like the sort of team that maybe doesn’t look out of place climbing through the Eastern Conference standings.

The defense, which has become a consistent every-night trademark under Tom Thibodeau this season, was there all night, working hard to shut down the limited Detroit Pistons. The offense, then joined in as the Knicks ran the Pistons off the floor in the third quarter and coasted to a 109-90 win.

This is the Tao of Thibodeau — no excuses, no games off, no looking back, ahead or at the standings.

Suddenly the indefatigable Julius Randle was raining in three-point field goals and then swinging a pass to Derick Rose in the lane. Rose would catch the pass and in one motion bullet a pass to Nerlens Noel for a dunk. The lead would stretch to as many as 24 points as they ignored the opponent, the back-to-back games and the score and just kept pushing forward.

"I think that’s the nature of the league," Thibodeau said. "Sometimes the schedule is in your favor, sometimes it’s against. The challenge is to be ready whenever you have to go. So back-to-back, travel, you get in late, the ball goes up, let’s be ready to roll. Just find a way to get it done. That’s what we did.

"That’s the type of mental toughness you need. You need physical toughness. You play a team like this that’s very aggressive you have to match that intensity. And then emotionally tough as well to get through the ups and downs of the game. I think we’re getting stronger and stronger. The challenges will keep coming. We have a lot to work on and a lot to improve upon."

The victory moved the Knicks into sole possession of the fourth seed in the East and pushed them to 18-17, a record that may not cause any concern for the championship contenders. But for the long-struggling franchise it marked a milestone.

The last time the Knicks were above .500 this far into a season was the 2012-13 season when Carmelo Anthony and Jason Kidd led the team to 54 wins and a second-round playoff exit. The Knicks finished the month at 9-5 — their first winning month since November, 2017.

Randle, polishing his All-Star resume, led the Knicks with 25 points, 17 of them coming in the second half. RJ Barrett added 21 points. Noel had eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in nearly 40 minutes after playing 41 Saturday. Derrick Rose, starting for the injured Elfrid Payton, had 14 points and four assists, out-dueling the player he was traded for earlier this month — Dennis Smith Jr.

"Our just whole M.O. is by any means, we’ve got to get the game," Randle said. "That’s really what it was. We weren’t leaving without a win. It was really just whatever it took to get a win. Thankfully we were locked in from the beginning and never really gave them a chance."

With the Knicks, Smith Jr. could not crack the rotation, a situation that had become pressing enough that he opted to head down to the G League bubble to find his way. After appearing in only three games for the Knicks and totaling less than 30 minutes of playing time, Smith has found not only a role but a starting role with the Pistons. Smith has played nine games for the Pistons, starting the last five games and performed well, including a 17-point, six-assist, zero-turnover effort in his previous game against Sacramento. As a starter, he had shot 50.0% from the floor and 46.7% from three-point range before Sunday night Against the Knicks, he was just 3-for-11 shooting, finishing with seven points and seven assists.

Notes & quotes: Payton remains day-to-day. He is traveling with the team and receiving treatment. Taj Gibson, who has a sprained left ankle, did not travel with the Knicks and alsois listed as day-to-day . . . Thibodeau, asked if he would like to see the team obtain center help with Gibson out and Mitchell Robinson already sidelined with a fractured right hand, said, "That’s a Leon question. We have more than enough on the roster, so we’ll figure out a way."