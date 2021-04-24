As the clock wound down at Madison Square Garden, Happy Hour was still a few hours away but you’d have a hard time convincing the 2,000 in attendance that this wasn’t the happiest of hours. There was Julius Randle holding the ball on one side, Derrick Rose clapping along with the fans and RJ Barrett waving his arms, asking for more noise.

If you want to find a moment to define Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden you could point to any of Julius Randle’s three-point field goals in a 31-point effort. Or you could roll tape on Obi Toppin’s three three-pointers that excited the home crowd. Tom Thibodeau might prefer you pick out a defensive stop.

But if you really want to know why the Knicks are the hottest team in the NBA, it’s because you can’t pick out just one player. Instead, it was a team effort that resulted in a 120-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors and another step in an unlikely turnaround to the season.

The nine-game winning streak is the longest the team has put together since March 2013 when the team won 54 games — also the last time the franchise qualified for the postseason. But the Knicks are poised to end that drought, sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining.

The last time the Knicks lost a game was April 7 and at that point the Knicks seemed to be descending out of the playoff picture. With five losses in six games, they were two games under .500. But starting with an overtime win over Memphis the Knicks have turned their season around and it continued Saturday afternoon.

No one left as Barrett conducted a postgame interview, chanting his name just as they’d chanted MVP for Randle and applauded the defense — and, well, some things don’t change as they jeered at point guard Elfrid Payton.

Leading 88-83 entering the fourth quarter the Knicks got a three-pointer from Immanuel Quickley to get started and RJ Barrett followed with a jump shot and a free throw. An Obi Toppin corner three-pointer upped the lead to 97-83 less than two minutes in. Rose then drove through the Raptors defense for a floater and quickly led a fast break, windmilling a pass back to Toppin for another three-pointer — capping a 14-3 run in a span of just 2:46 to open up a 102-86 advantage.

"It’s the best part about the team," Thibodeau said. "Julius is our engine but we have a lot of guys stepping up and the way they trust the game. The game is going to tell you who is getting what shot and if we call a play for you doesn’t mean it’s your shot, it means it’s your responsibility to make the right play for the team. And Julius sets the tone for that. So when a second defender comes, he’ll move the ball and then when other guys have plays called for them, they’re doing the same thing. So everyone is making the extra pass, everyone is sacrificing for the team. And that’s what you need to have on a winning team. There’s still a lot of growth for us and I think you’re seeing that."

When the Raptors came out of a timeout and converted two consecutive baskets Thibodeau quickly called timeout, less than a minute after the Garden seemed ready to explode. But the Knicks went to what has become as sure of a weapon as they possess this season — Randle behind the three-point line. He was fouled by Fred VanVleet, went to the line and hit all three free throws, getting the lead back to 15.

A VanVleet three closed the gap to eight with less than four minutes left, but RJ Barrett answered, following his own miss to up it to double-digits again. Siakam hit a three and the gap was seven. But he then misfired on an open look that could have cut it to four and Randle found Barrett cutting along the baseline. His attempt at a reverse dunk missed, but he was fouled, converting both shots for a 112-103 lead with 2:29 left.

Nerlens Noel then blocked an OG Anunoby layup, raising the crowd — and the Knicks bench — to its feet. Barrett kept them there and iced the game, converting a three-pointer and Noel was fouled as the ball was in the air — adding the free throw for a 13-point lead with 1:24 to play.

The Raptors arrived with a pair of talented defenders in Anunoby and Siakam and while they took turns on Randle, neither was able to do anything to slow him.

Randle kept the Knicks on top early, scoring 20 first-half points on 8-for-11 shooting, including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. The Knicks converted 10 of 17 from three-point range in the half and led 64-59 at the intermission.

"We’re peaking but we can still be a lot better," Randle said. "Obviously, offensively we’re playing well. But defensively, for a full 48 minutes, I feel like we can be a lot better."