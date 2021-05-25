Julius Randle’s attention may be on the postseason and Wednesday’s Game 2 of the opening round playoff series against the Hawks, but he picked up another honor Tuesday, being named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

Randle had long put up solid numbers, but in leading the Knicks to the playoffs for the first time in eight years Randle jumped up in nearly every statistical measurement. He averaged career-highs in points (24.1), rebounds (10.2) and assists (6.0) per game, went from 27.7% shooting from three-point range to 41.1%.

In a season that caught most by surprise — for the Knicks and for Randle, he led the NBA in minutes played, sat out just one game all season, and emerged as the leader of the team on the court and in the locker room. The performance earned him the first All-Star berth of his seven-year career and could put him on the All-NBA Team.

Knicks to pick at 19, 21, 32 and 58 in NBA Draft

The Knicks lost Game 1 to the Hawks on Sunday, but they did get a win on an off-day Tuesday when the NBA conducted the drawings to break ties and establish the NBA Draft order. The Knicks and Hawks were tied with identical 41-31 records and the Knicks got homecourt by virtue of a tiebreaker. And they earned the tiebreaker in the draft, too, thanks to the NBA drawing.

The Knicks will now select No. 19 overall. And they benefited from another tie-breaking victory Tuesday as the Dallas Mavericks’ first-round pick, which is headed to the Knicks as a piece of the Kristaps Porzingis deal, won a drawing against the Lakers, setting the pick at No. 21 overall.

So the Knicks, barring a trade, will pick at No. 19, 21, 32 (from Detroit) and 58 (from Philadelphia).

Noel status?

Nerlens Noel participated in practice and while he is listed as questionable with a sprained right ankle, it seems likely he will be in the lineup.

"Nerlens did a little more today, so he’s feeling better," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "We’ll see where he is tomorrow."

"He was like his normal self," Taj Gibson said. "I don’t know how to answer that question. We had a normal practice today, I didn’t see anything."

Highlight in low game

The Knicks weren’t celebrating anything after the Game 1 loss, but a moment to remember came with 5:18 remaining in the third quarter when RJ Barrett broke out ahead of the pack and threw down a monstrous dunk over Bogdan Bogdanovic that had the crowd rocking Madison Square Garden.

"Yeah, that was a special moment, something that I’ll always remember," Barrett said. "It was definitely a great feeling. The crowd went crazy. So hopefully we give them some more stuff to be crazy about."