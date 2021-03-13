TODAY'S PAPER
Julius Randle's triple-double, RJ Barrett's 32 points help Knicks silence undermanned Thunder 

Thunder guard Kenrich Williams, center, goes against Knicks

Thunder guard Kenrich Williams, center, goes against Knicks guard RJ Barrett, left, and forward Julius Randle, right, during the first half of an NBA game Saturday in Oklahoma City. Credit: AP/Garett Fisbeck

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
The Knicks scored a much-needed bounce-back win Saturday in Oklahoma City, beating an injury-depleted Thunder team, 119-97.

The win puts the Knicks (20-19) back above .500 and gives them a mental boost after a non-competitive loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

The Knicks came up with several big performances. RJ Barrett scored a career- high 32 points in 36 minutes. Julius Randle, who struggled in Milwaukee, put together his second triple-double of the season, finishing with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Remarkably, that makes him the first Knick to have multiple triple-doubles in a season since Mark Jackson in 1988-89.

"We just wanted to come out and be us," Barrett said. "Today we came out and played hard and got the job done."

In the Knicks' first four games out of the All-Star break, Oklahoma City was the one solid opportunity to succeed. Oklahoma City was without several key players including their most dynamic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was out with a quad contusion.

The Knicks are 1-1 out of the break. Their next two games are against the Nets in Brooklyn and the 76ers in Philadelphia. They do catch a break in that 76ers center Joel Embiid, who was having a MVP-caliber season, will miss the next few games with a bone bruise on his left knee.

Newsday sports writer Barbara Barker is photographed in

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

