Julius Randle was back on the court Tuesday, cleared of COVID protocols and in the starting lineup as the Knicks readied to take on the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. And in his two-game absence, the Knicks provided a reminder just how important he is to the team.

Whether it was the return of their star to ease the burden on the rest of the team or simply good timing, catching the Pacers with a shorthanded roster, Randle was back leading the Knicks on the court and igniting a celebration when he hit a three-point jumper with just over three minutes left, stretching the lead safely to its biggest margin since early in the second quarter. And if a bit grudgingly, the Garden crowd cheered.

There may not be the MVP chants that accompanied his every move late last season, but an acknowledgment that Randle, with 30 points and 16 rebounds, made a huge difference as the Knicks beat the Pacers, 104-94.

Randle combined with RJ Barrett, who carried the early load, scoring 19 of his 32 points in the first quarter, to help the Knicks snap a two-game losing streak. The crowd chanted "RJ Barrett" even as Randle dribbled late in the game, but it was hard to argue that his return had the desired impact.

As the team has struggled to live up to the performance of last season when the Knicks finished 41-31 and earned the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, much of the blame has fallen on Randle’s shoulders as he, too, has struggled to match last year’s performance.

But the Knicks struggles in the two games that Randle sat out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols may have been the most convincing argument for what Randle does for the team. While his numbers have dropped off from last season when he earned second-team All-NBA honors, without him the Knicks were a mess, losing one-sided games to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors.

Randle’s return was off to an inauspicious start, turning the ball over 93 seconds in and watching from the lane as Indiana’s Keifer Sykes backed away from him to the three-point line and drained a wide-open shot. Just 33 seconds later there was another turnover and Randle standing as other raced to the other end.

But his early struggles were covered up by offensive production from Barrett, who connected on his first six shots, scoring 19 first-quarter points. The Knicks were down 18-10 and then scored 16 straight pints and built a 32-25 lead with Barrett and Randle playing the entire 12 minutes.

But the Knicks struggled to shake the Pacers even though New York had cleared all of its players in health and safety protocols while Indiana was missing nine players — eight in health and safety protocols and one more to an injury, heading into the half tied, 55-55. Sykes, who was playing in just his fourth NBA game, joined the Pacers last week, six years after going undrafted and playing in six different countries and then back in the G League this year waiting for a chance. He had 16 first-half points — more than he had in his first three games combined — and finished with 22.

The Knicks and Pacers went back and forth through the second half with the Knicks leading by seven at the end of the third quarter. But every time it looked like a celebration might be on tap the Pacers fought back into the game. With Randle and Barrett on the bench at the start of the fourth quarter the lead quickly shrank from seven to one.

Alec Burks, starting at point guard on this night, hit a pull-up jumper to up the lead to 90-87 with 8:13 left. And then when Immanuel Quickly misfired on a three-pointer on a fast break Duane Washington Jr. missed a pair of free throws with Randle entering the game.

The Pacers misfired on a pair of three-pointers, squandering a chance to pull even, and Burks added a free throw with 6:28 left and Barrett came back in, too. An Indiana turnover led to a Randle foul-line jumper and a six-point advantage.

The loss of Randle was not just in his role as the leading scorer on the team and a presence on the boards, but also as a facilitator, creating opportunities for other players by drawing double teams — something that his fill-in, Obi Toppin, has not yet required other teams to do.

And with point guards Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker sidelined with injuries, the inability to mount a coherent offense was on display.

"The big thing with those three guys is they command two people being on them," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Tuesday before the game. "And so whether they’re being trapped in the pick and roll or trapped in the low post or overloaded, that opens the floor for everyone else. We just have to get to it a different way. I think defensively getting stops, getting into the open floor. But we can’t overlook the rebounding component. The rebounding component is huge."